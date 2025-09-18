“Nicki might tell a joke but she'll never tell a lie”: Netizens react as No NDA Network allege Doechii won her VMA by using a bot they created

Accusations spark heated debate as netizens question the legitimacy of Doechii’s VMA wins.

The usually celebratory buzz around the MTV VMAs has taken a sharp turn after No NDA Network claimed that Doechii won her VMA with the help of a bot they allegedly built. The accusation has sent social media into chaos with netizens trying to decide if this is a genuine scandal or just another internet drama cycle.

Doechii, who snagged wins including Best Hip Hop and Best Choreography, wasn’t even present at the ceremony. The twist here is that No NDA Network is claiming they personally created a bot to secure her win.

The claim has lit up timelines with skepticism, confusion and plenty of memes. One X user perfectly captured the mood under the viral post with the quip:

“Nicki might tell a joke but she'll never tell a lie”

Nicki might tell a joke but she'll never tell a lie pic.twitter.com/oHQF2zVG1b — The FTCU Barb (@FTCUBarbz) September 18, 2025

From accusations of sabotage to defenses of Doechii’s talent, the reactions reveal how quickly awards-show triumphs can turn into internet trials.

Online chaos follows No NDA Network’s claim that they engineered a bot to secure Doechii’s VMA victories

As the allegation made the rounds, the comment sections became ground zero for chaotic hot takes. Many users immediately questioned No NDA Network’s motives, speculating that some behind-the-scenes fallout prompted them to go public. One X user mused,

“Something is going on. They had a disagreement? Why outing the secret,” hinting at internal drama.

Others outright dismissed the claims, branding them as fake:

“I can’t believe your posting this fake shit. He sends himself fake texts and screenshots them.”

Several fans defended Doechii’s win, insisting the backlash was just sour grapes after her breakthrough moment.

“Cap, they hated her for her W. Now here comes the haters,” one person shot back. Another simply called the entire situation, “really embarrassing for them over there,” implying that No NDA Network might be seeking attention rather than revealing truth.

Some observers even pulled other artists into the debate, with one user randomly interjecting,

“drake is not a botted artist stfu man,” a nod to the long-running discourse about manufactured streams and online metrics in the music industry.

Others pointed out the timing, noting that Doechii didn’t attend the VMAs yet took home awards which wasn’t something uncommon at shows, but enough to fuel theories for skeptics eager to connect the dots.

At its core, the internet seems split as one side views this as a baseless smear against a rising star, while the other is entertaining the possibility that something shady really did go down.

What’s notably missing however, is evidence. No NDA Network hasn’t shown any proof of the alleged bot’s existence or operation. There are no screenshots, technical details or corroborating reports from MTV or any third-party sources.

Still, in the age of stan culture and viral outrage, the truth often matters less than the spectacle. And right now, this spectacle has Doechii’s name trending for reasons no one expected.

Breaking down the No NDA Network allegations

The crux of the claim is that No NDA Network says they created a bot that helped Doechii win her VMA awards, effectively skewing results in her favor. Her winning the Best Hip Hop and Best Choreography awards have also been major milestones in her career. But the allegation remains self-reported as there’s been no verification from MTV, no technical evidence made public and no acknowledgment from Doechii or her team that they were aware of or involved in such activity.

If the claim were true, it would raise serious questions about the integrity of public voting systems at award shows. But right now, it sits firmly in unverified territory - that is - more rumor than revelation.

Many fans believe No NDA Network may be exaggerating or fabricating the story to gain attention or settle personal scores, while others argue it’s an example of how toxic and competitive online music spaces have become.

