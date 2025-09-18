Days of Our Lives spoilers: JJ apologizes to Gabi, Theo warns Jada, and Kiriakis-DiMera feud intensifies

Alex Kiriakis confronting Tony DiMera (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on September 19, 2025, JJ DiMera deals with his past mistakes while Gabi Hernandez faces a surprising encounter.

Jada Hunter also gets an important warning, and the Kiriakis and DiMera families face more chaos. With secrets, apologies, and big decisions happening, Salem is set for a day that could change many storylines.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on September 19, 2025

JJ faces his past with Gabi

In the town square on Days of Our Lives, JJ will meet Gabi and finally apologize for wrongly accusing her of shooting EJ DiMera. Their relationship has been tense since that incident, but JJ hopes his apology can ease some of the hurt. Even if they can’t get back together romantically, he will suggest trying to be friends.

This moment isn’t just about saying sorry as it also reminds everyone of JJ’s past mistakes and impulsive choices. For Gabi, it will be a test of whether she can forgive him or if the betrayal is still too painful.

Theo’s unresolved pain surfaces

JJ’s day gets even harder when he runs into Theo Carver. They were once close friends in South Africa, but now Theo is distant and cold. His worries come from a painful memory years ago when JJ accidentally shot him, leaving emotional scars that never fully healed.

With JJ back on the force, Theo is nervous and afraid something like that could happen again. Friday’s episode will show Theo struggling with these feelings, and he may even warn Jada Hunter about JJ’s past mistakes. This story reminds viewers that old wounds can still affect present choices.

Jada receives a warning

Theo won’t keep his concerns about JJ to himself. He may warn Jada about JJ’s past mistakes while on duty. For Jada, who is naturally cautious, this could be tricky as she will need to balance her professional respect for JJ with doubts about his judgment.

This story is also about trust in Salem, how much should the past affect someone’s future, and when is forgiveness enough? Jada’s response to Theo’s warning could affect how she works with JJ, either causing tension or bringing them closer together.

Alex and Stephanie’s romance milestone

Alex Kiriakis is trying to rebuild his relationship with Stephanie Johnson. After making up, Alex encourages her to take the next step and move in with him. This is an important moment for the couple as they become more serious about each other.

Their reunion offers a break from all the chaos in Salem, giving a sense of hope and stability. But moving in together isn’t without challenges, and fans will see if their renewed romance can handle pressure from family and business problems.

Kiriakis and DiMera business battles

The fight for power between the Kiriakis and DiMera families gets more intense. Philip and Xander are in a tough spot and meet with Tony DiMera to make a plan. Tony offers them a deal to avoid legal trouble, but his terms are very demanding. Saying no could make things worse, while saying yes might cost them control of their future.

Tony isn’t stopping there as he wants to take back DiMera Enterprises and take over Titan Industries. The business battle in Salem gets even more complicated when Alex asks Brady Black for help, suggesting he could become a new leader at Titan. Brady hasn’t decided yet, which adds more tension to the story.

In Friday’s Days of Our Lives, personal mistakes, family loyalty, and business battles all come together, leading to changes in several storylines. With JJ trying to make amends, Theo facing old wounds, and the Kiriakis-DiMera conflict heating up, fans can expect an emotional and dramatic episode.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

