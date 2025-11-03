Selling Sunset alum Chrishell Stause makes surprising revelations about things producers refused to air

Chrishell Stause (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset alum Chrishell Stause is calling out the producers of the show and slamming them for allegedly covering up problematic behavior. In an Instagram story, Stause pointed out one such setup with Sandra Vergara, while calling the whole thing “annoying”.

Stause further claimed that producers had misled her about the “purpose of a scene they had together”, while taking a dig at Sandra’s status as a realtor.

Chrishell Stause had also talked about her fallout with Brie Tiesi and how producers have not acted on Brie’s alleged inappropriate workplace behavior.

Stause pointed out that, given it is a lawsuit, Bre cannot really talk until it is closed, further adding that it was to Bre's advantage that she could use it as an excuse.

The Selling Sunset alum was asked by Variety when she is filming again, to which Stause replies,

'I don’t know when they will start filming. I hope they never tell me."

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause talks about Bre Tiesi’s alleged behavior

Chrishell Stause has gone on to allege that the producers did not allow the cast to talk about Bre’s lawsuit.

Not only that, but former employees have accused her of “inappropriate workplace behaviour”, and as per Chrishell, the details of the lawsuit reveal all about Bre’s alleged use of anti-LBGTQ slurs. Stause stated,

“A mutual friend showed me things (including how she spoke about G and that was it for me, but you want to know what we didn’t get to talk about? How she used to date a girl, It’s fake allyship, and I hate this aspect of the show. On to happier things. A wild ride.”

"I understand the show not wanting to necessarily cover certain things, but it is hard to then explain to the audience why I no longer like someone,” she explained. “When Chelsea and Emma were against Bre, I was holding out. I needed to hear it from Bre. I needed to talk to her, and now we’ve done this 180.”

Is Chrishell Stause leaving Selling Sunset?

In a recent interview with Variety, television personality Chrishell Stause might have teased the idea of not returning for another season. Stause expressed her dissatisfaction about the reunion as she said,

“The reunion was so brutal. In that moment, I realised I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile,” she added. “I don’t know when they will start filming. I hope they never tell me.”

Stause admitted that she felt like she was in a good place with everyone and felt rather happy and strong about the real estate aspect of going into filming season 9.

However, some things did not go as planned, as Stause said,

“This tends to happen with this show. When you think you’re going to have a pretty easy season, without fail, those are the ones that end up being the hardest.”

Stay tuned for more updates.