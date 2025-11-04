Holiday Baking Championship season 12 episode 1 recap: The bakers build holiday village displays as a flavor-stealing advantage changes the course of the test

Holiday Baking Championship season 12 (Image via FoodNetwork)

Season 12 of Holiday Baking Championship began with a new team format and a competitive twist that directly affected the outcome of the first elimination.

In episode 1, titled “Naughty vs. Nice,” the twelve bakers were divided into two teams, Team Naughty and Team Nice, before facing off in their initial baking rounds.

After an early advantage determined which group would control a key flavor element, the contestants were tasked with constructing elaborate holiday village displays.

The results of both heats led to one baker’s departure and the first major turning point of the season.

Episode 1 highlights of Holiday Baking Championship season 12

Team assignments and preheat challenge

Host Jesse Palmer introduced the twelve bakers and divided them evenly into two groups.

Team Nice was assigned the theme of warm and toasty desserts, while Team Naughty focused on chill and frosty creations.

Judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Kardea Brown evaluated the results.

Team Nice began the judging with Jean Carlos’ spiced apple caramel cake, which the judges described as successful in its flavor balance.

Alyx’s bananas foster bread pudding required more custard, and Chase’s milled spiced pear tarts were noted for strong fruit preparation but weaker frangipane.

Erin’s chai Paris-Brest was marked for excessive spice, Violet’s smoky s’more for being overdone, and Camrey’s honey sweet potato pie for uneven decoration but solid taste.

For Team Naughty, Nico’s chestnut sablé was considered overly sweet. Ashleigh’s triple citrus tart earned favorable remarks for its curd consistency and zest.

Charles’ blueberry jalapeño mousse cake was recognized for its flavor contrast but noted for a dense mousse texture.

Tarek’s mimosa mini pavlova was critiqued for gumminess despite bright flavor.

Daniel’s berry mint and tequila cream pie lacked detectable tequila, and Gia’s coconut chocolate mint cake was reviewed as dense and dry.

Jean Carlos’ and Ashleigh’s bakes were named best for their respective teams, with Ashleigh ultimately winning the first round for Team Naughty.

Main heat and flavor advantage

The Main Heat Challenge required both teams to design a holiday village display with individual desserts contributing to one cohesive presentation.

Each baker was responsible for one element, and the top dish from the winning team would secure immunity for all its members. The baker with the weakest dessert on the losing team would be eliminated.

As the preheat winner, Team Naughty gained an advantage: the ability to remove one of three flavors, citrus, nuts, or chocolate, from Team Nice’s ingredient options.

They selected chocolate, limiting the opposing team’s available flavors.

Results of the holiday village challenge

During the challenge, Team Naughty faced difficulties in coordination. Ashleigh presented an oatmeal cream pie containing cranberries that was well-received.

Charles’ black cocoa peppermint cake earned praise for its texture but received remarks on its marshmallow topping.

Tarek’s key lime and rum pie had structural issues, and Gia’s cinnamon orange sugar cookie tree failed to meet flavor expectations.

Daniel’s coffee liqueur brownie drew mixed opinions, while Nico’s black sesame and lemon Paris-Brest was noted for insufficient lemon flavor.

Team Nice’s display impressed the judges visually but contained mixed flavor outcomes. Jean Carlos’ pâte à choux bears were under-sweetened, and Erin’s gingerbread sandwich cookies were described as overly sweet.

Camrey’s ginger citrus olive oil cake was noted for mild flavor, Violet’s macarons were slightly overbaked, and Alyx’s spiced chiffon cake divided the judges.

Chase’s brown butter coconut chess pie, however, received strong feedback, particularly for its crust.

Chase’s dish secured victory for Team Nice, granting them immunity and ending Team Naughty’s streak. With the loss, the judges placed Gia and Tarek in the bottom two.

Following the evaluation of both rounds, Gia was eliminated from the competition, marking the first departure of Holiday Baking Championship season 12.

Stay tuned for more updates.