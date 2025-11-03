Vanderpump Rules season 12 trailer reveals fresh faces and the return of drama

The cast of Vanderpump Rules ( Image Via Getty)

The new breed of SURs are coming to brighten television screens with the latest edition of Vanderpump Rules.

Bravo released the trailer for the highly anticipated season 12 on November 3, and it promises the return of chaos with fresh faces.

The teaser of season 12 of Vanderpump Rules comes after a year of Bravo announcing that the upcoming season will feature new faces as employees at SUR.

The last season of the Vanderpump Rules ended in May 2024 which featured long time cast members such as Ariana Madrix, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval and more.

The show’s debut premiered on Bravo on January 7, 2013.

Vanderpump Rules was an offshoot of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which gave a starting point to the series.

The show follows the lives (personal and professional) of all the servers and bartenders at SUR.

It show also highlighted the lives of struggling actors, models and musicians in Los Angeles who need to work at a restaurant for survival.

Vanderpump Rules season 12 trailer reveals the first look at the new cast and their chaotic debut







The trailer begins with the iconic one liners viewers have hearts during the past 11 years.

The one liners such as “ I am the Devil and don’t you forget it.” or “Rot in Hell” and “You go your way, I go my way” introduced audience to the drama that goes in and around SUR.

The screen then shifts to Lisa Vanderpump who prepares the audience for what is in store for them this season by stating:



“I always said with my staff, 'Give me anything, but don't give me boring’."



The trailer is far from being boring and introduces us to the wild fresh drama that is awaiting this season.

Some of the highlights of the trailer have to be when a new SUR staffer slips in front of her co-workers and when the staff asks that if the name ‘aquamarine’ is gay enough for the drinks they are serving.

The trailer shows some more wild moments from the season that include a few bro codes and how they were violated, a co-worker who found each other on Hinge and the drama at the SUR.

Vanderpump goes to say:



“This is SUR, we're a family. They're not perfect, but they're mine."



Before the premiere of the season. Bravo will be broadcasting a Raise Your Glasses to 11 seasons lookback.

This special will feature Lisa Vanderpump with Andy Cohen who will talk about the 11 years of the show and share a bit about the newest cast members that are joining season 12.

This all season special will be premiered on November 25, 2025 at 9 p.m on Bravo.

In a statement in July, Lisa Vanderpump as reported by PEOPLE on November 3, 2025, stated:



“ The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between. I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”



The synopsis shared under the official trailer of Vanderpump Rules states:



“This season on Vanderpump Rules, the deep-rooted group of friends, frenemies and lovers that have been working for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR for years are shaking things up. Despite new uniforms and a few fresh faces in the mix, the drama remains as messy and complicated as ever.”



The latest season of Vanderpump Rules will debut on December 2, 2025, at 9 pm on Bravo.

Stay tuned for more such updates.









