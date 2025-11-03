Who’s joining 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12? Bravo unveils the all-new SUR cast after massive shake-up

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Elizabeth Day attends the UK premiere of "Vanderpump Rules" season 11 at The Cinema at Selfridges on January 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Hayu)

Vanderpump Rules has been renewed for a twelfth season, and this time around, with an all-new cast. The spinoff of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality series follows the lives of staff members at the SUR restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump.

Following the massive cheating scandal referred to as Scandoval involving the former cast, the show’s producers announced that there would be a new cast.

The new season would feature Vanderpump executive producers with new “close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors,”

The announcement further stated:

“Under Lisa Vanderpump’s watchful eye, the West Hollywood mainstay SUR — and now TomTom — welcomes the next batch of servers, hosts and bartenders rife with plenty of drama, situationships and frenemies.”

More details about the cast of the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules

The new castmates of the Vanderpump Rules series include:

Venus Binkley is the glue that holds the SUR staff together and the confidant that everyone turns to for advice.

Jason Cohen is an aspiring actor with an infectious personality and good looks, making him a ladies' man.

Even though he doesn't work there, Shayne Davis is involved in the drama at the restaurant. He is focused on staying sober but still enjoys an active social lifestyle.

Chris Hahn, a bartender at SUR who has been living in Los Angeles for three years, is pursuing a music career and sees bartending as a means to an end.

Kim Suarez, who aims for lofty heights in the entertainment industry, is battling a tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend, Marcus.

Angelica Jensen, a new staff member at the restaurant, has plans to act and model. She also hopes to form a relationship with fellow staffers Jason and Shayne.

Marcus Johnson, an old staff member at VUR, battles with the loss of his parents, which affects his work and relationships.

Audrey Lingle, a charismatic staffer at VUR, recently broke up with her boyfriend and has set her sights on one of her co-workers.

Natalie Maguire is the resident lead bartender at SUR and is ready to advance to the bar manager position.

Demy Selem has managed SUR for seven years and is the oldest employee among the cast members. She manages the restaurant’s affairs, but has affected her friendships with the staff.

The new season premieres on November 25, 2025. Before that, Bravo will air a recap of the eleven previous seasons, never-before-seen footage and a first look at the new season.

