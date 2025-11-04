The Vanderpump Rules season 12 cast details: Here’s what we know

Vanderpump Rules (Image via Bravo)

The iconic Bravo series Vanderpump Rules is coming back for Season 12. Vanderpump Rules premieres on December 2nd. However, the beloved show is coming with a completely new look and a completely new cast.

Bravo has assured viewers a completely new generation of cast members who are interconnected SUR staffers. The new cast has a group of cousins, friends and romantic interests. Expect these people to stir up things and to create drama on the way.

Vanderpump Rules season 12: Cast details

Vanderpump Rules, the new rebooted series, comes with an entirely new cast as they explore relationships, friendships and work.

Angelica Jensen

Angelina Jensen is an aspiring model and actress and has connections with Jason Cohen and Shayne Davis. Viewers can expect some drama, as well as some mixed communication that can cause a whole lot of drama.

Audrey Lingle

Bravo describes Lingle as “all bubbly charm and girl-next-door charisma, making her loved by (almost)everyone on the staff.” At the start of Season 12, Audrey is newly single and an aspiring actress. Viewers can expect some love angle.

Demy Selem

Selem has been working at SUR the longest, as she has been the manager of SUR for seven years. Her managerial skills can impact her friendships in the group. This might happen with VPR Season 12 fellow cast member Natalie Maguire.

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is Chris’s cousin. Bravo describes the two as being “attached at the hip since childhood.” Jason is an aspiring actor and works at SUR. As Bravo describes Jason,

“his infectious personality and good looks have won over a few of the ladies and disarmed many of the men.”

Kim Suarez

Kim works at SUR and also has an on-again/off-again relationship with her coworker, Marcus Johnson. The two have a tumultuous relationship that might stir the pot in the group. She might also think that Marcus might affect her at work.

Venus Binkley

Venus is seen as the glue that holds the entire group together. The group also encourages him to step out of his comfort zone and date.

Shayne Davis

Davis is interested in acting, screenwriting and improv. As Bravo teases,

“With one foot in and one foot out of the pool of ladies at SUR, Shayne might just make a splash he’s not ready to clean up.”

Natalie

Natalie works as a bartender and is close to Venus. However, she is often seen to have some argument with Demy, Marcus and Kim

Marcus

Marcus went through a big personal loss, losing both his parents. He is focused on his DJ career for now and has been working at SUR for years.

Chris Hahn

Chris Hahn is a bartender at SUR. He initially moved to Los Angeles with acting dreams and is now pursuing music. Chris had romantic inclinations towards Audrey.

