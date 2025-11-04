The Traitors season 4: Everything we know so far about the upcoming season

Beloved show The Traitors is all set to return to Peacock in 2026, with star-studded celebrity contestants gearing up to play a game that is known for their fair play, "full of treachery and deceit.” As the show is similar to Clue and Mafia, some faithful and some cunning contestants will compete and take home the cash prize of $250,000.
The renowned Scottish actor Alan Cummings will return to host the murder-mystery game show. The game will take place in Ardross Castle in Inverness, Scotland. As host Alan Cummings teases in the newly released teaser,
"Ah, dear me. What treachery awaits us this season? The fates whisper of betrayal, backstabbing and the occasional dagger in the dark."
Peacock’s Emmy-winning reality series will be hosted by Alan Cumming. The star-studded cast list has also been announced for the upcoming fourth season, as it is already in production in Scotland.
The upcoming season’s celebrity lineup includes former reality television personalities from shows including RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives franchise, Big Brother, Survivor and Dancing With the Stars.
The Traitors host Alan Cumming teased the upcoming fourth season of the Peacock reality competition series.
"About halfway through, there is a scene in it that is the greatest moment in Traitor's history," Cumming told E! News. "Honestly, I just cannot wait for the world to see it. It's utter carnage and utter just mad. It's just brilliant."
In an interview with Gold Derby, Cummings said that they all "really care so much about this show and the production standards, as they care about the experience people have on it." He added,
“We're very passionate about it in a way that, I don't think in my experience, has always been the case when you promote a show."
