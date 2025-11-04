The Traitors season 4: Everything we know so far about the upcoming season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Alan Cumming attends Peacock's "The Traitors" New York Press Junket at NBCUniversal Headquarters on December 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Beloved show The Traitors is all set to return to Peacock in 2026, with star-studded celebrity contestants gearing up to play a game that is known for their fair play, "full of treachery and deceit.” As the show is similar to Clue and Mafia, some faithful and some cunning contestants will compete and take home the cash prize of $250,000.

The renowned Scottish actor Alan Cummings will return to host the murder-mystery game show. The game will take place in Ardross Castle in Inverness, Scotland. As host Alan Cummings teases in the newly released teaser,

"Ah, dear me. What treachery awaits us this season? The fates whisper of betrayal, backstabbing and the occasional dagger in the dark."

The Traitors season 4: Cast information

Peacock’s Emmy-winning reality series will be hosted by Alan Cumming. The star-studded cast list has also been announced for the upcoming fourth season, as it is already in production in Scotland.

The upcoming season’s celebrity lineup includes former reality television personalities from shows including RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives franchise, Big Brother, Survivor and Dancing With the Stars.

Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Caroline Stanbury, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor 23

Donna Kelce, "Mama" Kelce

Dorinda Medley, The Real Housewives of New York City

Eric Nam, K-pop singer-songwriter

Ian Terry, Big Brother 14

Johnny Weir, Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and Olympic figure skater

Kristen Kish, Top Chef host

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mark Ballas, Dancing with the Stars pro dancer

Maura Higgins, Love Island USA Aftersun

Michael Rapaport, actor

Monét X Change, RuPaul's Drag Race 10

Natalie Anderson, The Amazing Race 21 and Survivor: San Juan del Sur

Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Rob Cesternino, Survivor: The Amazon

Rob Rausch, Love Island USA

Ron Funches, comedian

Stephen Colletti, Laguna Beach and actor

Tara Lipinski, Olympic figure skater

Tiffany Mitchell, Big Brother 23

Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Survivor 44

The Traitors host calls the new season “brilliant “

The Traitors host Alan Cumming teased the upcoming fourth season of the Peacock reality competition series.

"About halfway through, there is a scene in it that is the greatest moment in Traitor's history," Cumming told E! News. "Honestly, I just cannot wait for the world to see it. It's utter carnage and utter just mad. It's just brilliant."

In an interview with Gold Derby, Cummings said that they all "really care so much about this show and the production standards, as they care about the experience people have on it." He added,

“We're very passionate about it in a way that, I don't think in my experience, has always been the case when you promote a show."

Stay tuned for more updates.