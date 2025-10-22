Who Is Dancing With the Stars’ alum Dylan Efron’s girlfriend? Details explored

Dylan Efron (Image via Instagram/@dylanefron)

Dancing With the Stars alum Dylan Efron’s girlfriend is Courtney King. The pair met in high school; however, the exact timeline of when the two started dating is not known. The television personality recently hinted that a wedding proposal might also be on the horizon.

Efron further confirmed his relationship status in his recent appearance on The Viall Files podcast, saying that he is in a relationship. He further revealed that Courtney King is not on social media and works “40 hours a week.”The Traitors season 3 winner gave fans some insight into his personal life, saying how Courtney is down-to-earth and that she has never imposed a deadline on him.

“Look, we’re 33. She’s not going to put a deadline on it.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Dylan Efron and Courtney King: Exploring the relationship timeline

The pair has been together since high school, and Courtney King has made a few appearances on Efron’s social media on numerous occasions. The television star revealed that it was his longtime girlfriend, Courtney King, who encouraged him to participate in The Traitors in the first place. He participated and eventually won a share of the $204,300 prize. While talking about his lady love, Dylan says:

“She’s always kind of said, ‘You should do something like this,’ because even on social media, I’m known on there, but people don’t really see my personality,” he said. “If people could see your personality, they’d fall in love with you like I did.”

Efron revealed his relationship status in an appearance on The Viall Files, the day after he was announced to be the co-winner of The Traitors. The television star described his girlfriend as someone who is supportive but dislikes being on camera.

“It works out really well. It’s not, like, I’m hiding her from the world or anything,” he said of the private nature of their relationship. “She understands the job, all the stuff. She loves your guys’ podcast. I wouldn’t know about it [without her]. She’s the one who introduced me.”

Dylan Efron gets candid about competing on Dancing With the Stars

Dylan Efron opened up about the middle of competing on Dancing With the Stars season 34 alongside professional dancer Daniella Karagach. The television personality admitted that the schedule can be gruelling and that it has been harder on his girlfriend than himself. On the podcast, The Viall Files, Dylan Enron says that he would be lying if he said Dancing With the Stars is not tough, but it has been tougher on Courtney.

“She’s so supportive. She knows I love her, 100 percent. We know it’s all temporary, so that’s why I don’t think anything’s really changed. I know it’s hard for us right now, but we’re still where we are. We still love each other and, yeah, we’re in a great place.”

The schedule includes rehearsals for at least five hours a day. The Traitors winner revealed how he has been living outside of their shared place to be “closer to where the studio is.”

Stay tuned for more updates.