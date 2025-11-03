Who is Justin Coveney of Physical: Asia Team Philippines? Age, sport, and more explored

Justin Coveney from Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@justin_coveney)

Filipino-Australian rugby player Justin Coveney represents Team Philippines in Netflix’s global competition series Physical: Asia, which premiered worldwide on October 28, 2025.

Coveney, a 36-year-old long-time member of the Philippine National Rugby Team, joins the lineup of elite athletes from eight Asian nations competing in endurance-based and strategic physical challenges.

Team Philippines also includes boxer Manny Pacquiao, sambo athlete Mark “Mugen” Striegl, Philippines’ Strongest Man winner Ray Jefferson Querubin, track athlete Robyn Lauren Brown, and CrossFitter Lara Lorraine Deang Liwanag.

Everything to know about Physical: Asia Team Philippines' Justin Coveney

Early life and athletic background

Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Justin Coveney is of Filipino and Australian descent.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2010, he started his rugby career with the Philippine National Rugby Team, or the Volcanoes, as per The Cinemaholic.

After that, he has been the face of the Philippines in a variety of local and global competitions. Coveney has been part of the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens, the Southeast Asian Games, and the Asian Games.

On his way, Coveney has been able to mark his name with great achievements, including a couple of gold medals in the 2015 and 2019 Southeast Asian Games, as reported by ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌PhilTimes.

At​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the same time, Coveney has been a part of the Hong Kong Sevens campaigns on several occasions and has gone to two Asian Games, one of which was held in 2023.

His steady performance has brought him local fame in the Philippine rugby scene, where he is still actively playing.

Besides playing for the national team, Coveney has been a professional player in the Top League of Japan, where he has been the face of clubs like Coca-Cola Red Sparks, Ricoh Black Rams, Kamaishi Seawaves, and Chubu Electric Power.

His overseas stint in Japan made him more seasoned and exposed in the professional rugby arena; thus, he was able to contribute very much to the growth of his sporting athleticism and team leadership ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌skills.

Professional career beyond Rugby

Along​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ with being an athlete, Justin Coveney is a qualified lawyer, as he completed his law studies in Australia, as per The Cinemaholic.

His career path is not only limited to the sports sector but also goes into the area of strength and conditioning, where he is certified as a World Rugby Level 1 and Level 2 Strength Coach.

With this credential, he can instruct and support the youth athletes' physical development and performance skills that are in line with the global standards of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌rugby.

In 2024, Coveney remained active in local competitions. He led his team to victory in the Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU) 7s League, where he was also awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Later that year, he represented the Philippines once again in the Magellan Cup, underscoring his continued involvement with national-level rugby events.

Personal life and family

Off the field, Justin Coveney maintains a family-centered life. As reported by The Cinemaholic, he is married to Hadassah Coveney, and the couple has three children.

They married in January 2017 and welcomed their first child, Jaxson Maddox, in June 2021. Their family expanded in March 2024 with the birth of fraternal twins, Cillian Hunter and Solana Catalina.

Coveney often shares moments from his professional and family life through social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, under the handle @justin_coveney.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is still very much tied to his mother, Laarni, and he keeps on mixing his sports commitments with time for the family.

By upholding his responsibility as a national athlete, coach, and family man, Justin Coveney is still the face of the Philippines in local and foreign sports events, which is his way of celebrating more than 15 years of playing the sportive game of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌rugby.

Stay tuned for more updates.