Who is Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet? Age, family, and other details explored

Mary Bonnet (Image via Instagram/@themarybonnet)

Mary Bonnet is a luxury real estate agent and reality television personality, best known for her role on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

She is recognized as an exceptional estate agent in Los Angeles. Born on July 29, 1980, she is now 45 years old.

Mary is a Vice President and Realtor Associate at The Oppenheim Group, a luxury real-estate company in LA, where she has an experience of more than 15 years and closed deals worth more than USD 100 million.

She was part of Selling Sunset from the very beginning of the show, which was launched in March 2019.

In the reality show, she is displayed as an agent who deals with the high-end property listings, takes care of customers, and at the same time is involved in the firm’s and her drama.

In season 7, she quit her position as a manager since she was tired of the whole office politics.

While already pregnant, Mary kept her pregnancy private; she later disclosed during Season 7 that she and her husband experienced a miscarriage.

All this while she is still working full time selling luxury homes and has a very active public life, her Instagram handle is @themarybonnet

Her rise from teen motherhood to a luxury real estate star and reality TV personality makes her story compelling.

More about Mary Bonnet: Family, background, and personal journey

Mary’s path has been anything but straightforward.

She got pregnant as a teenager and gave birth to her son, Austin, in 1997.

She has spoken publicly about the challenges of being a teen mother, feeling judged and carrying shame in her religious small town in Indiana.

She attended Ball State University in Indiana, then started her real-estate career in 2008, working in New York and London before moving to Los Angeles.

In October 2019, Mary married French model-turned-real estate development professional Romain Bonnet.

He was born in France and is significantly younger than her.

They live together in Los Angeles and have shared parts of their journey on the show, including hopes to begin a family.

Mary also revealed a challenging fertility journey.

In 2023, she had a miscarriage due to a uterine condition known as a septate uterus and at the same time, a ruptured breast implant was also discovered.

Mary professionally is famous as one of the least flashy agents Selling Sunset that is why she puts integrity, honesty and work ethic in the first place.

A tale of ascendancy from teen parenthood to success in a cut-throat industry makes her relatable in the midst of a world full of glamour.



Mary Bonnet’s life today

Presently, Mary Bonnet resides in Los Angeles with her spouse, Romain Bonnet, and their child, Austin.

Mary has a global fandom on Instagram where she gives her followers regular peeks into her life, vacations, and work.

She had a miscarriage, but shared that she was focusing on her physical and emotional healing and she called it a very optimistic outlook with respect to the future.

Mary has also faced numerous challenges, but she has always been able to keep her head up, giving thanks, and imposing her strength on the viewers through her sincerity and simplicity.

The Selling Sunset reunion episode which is scheduled for release on November 15, 2023, not only reintroduces Mary's character but also her real-life scenario and the audience will be there to witness the further development of her personal and professional life.

Stay tuned for moe updates.



