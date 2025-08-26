Nicki Minaj fans speculate she is featured on Sabrina Carpenter's "Man's Best Friend" album after she shared singer's photoshoot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On August 25, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram stories and shared Sabrina Carpenter's photoshoot for her new album Man's Best Friend. This shoutout by Nicki began going viral all across social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. Many netizens shared the screengrab of the same from their X accounts.

One such post was uploaded on X by a user with the account name Buzzing Pop, on August 25, 2025. The post came with a caption that read,

"Nicki Minaj reposts Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ photoshoot."

This later prompted several other netizens to share their reactions on the same. Many began speculating that the shoutout by Nicki Minaj was possibly an indication that she was going to be a part of Man's Best Friend. One fan wrote under the post,

"Imagine she featured in the album."

"Im not exaggerating when i say this will be the biggest collaboration of the millennium 😭😭," wrote another one.

"I just know Nicki is on a song with her," added a tweet.

A lot of other netizens shared the same point of view after checking out the shoutout of Sabrina given by Nicki. One user tweeted,

"There's no way? She's def a feature on the album."

"Manifesting a Nicki Minaj & Sabrina Carpenter collab," wrote a netizen.

"NOBODY MOVE !!!!!!!!! NICKI GOTTA BE ON THE ALBUM 😳," read a tweet.

Nicki Minaj had previously praised Sabrina Carpenter and called her "a breath of fresh air"

This was not the first time that Nicki Minaj seemingly praised Sabrina Carpenter. In May 2025, Nicki sat for an interview with Vogue Italia. During the conversation with the outlet, Nicki was asked to share something about some of her new favorite artists. To this, Nicki Minaj responded by taking Sabrina's name. The Anaconda singer then said,

"I didn’t know she’d been around that long when I started listening to her. A breath of fresh air."

This surfaced a few months before Sabrina was about to drop her upcoming album Man's Best Friend, which is set to release on August 29, 2025. As far as the studio album is concerned, Sabrina Carpenter has dropped only one single from the project, as of now.

The song Manchild reportedly appeared on four different charts published by Billboard. The track reportedly sits in the top 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay and Radio Songs charts.

In the caption of an Instagram post, Sabrina revealed that she had penned down the lyrics for Manchild on a "random Tuesday." The singer further wrote,

"It ended up being the best random Tuesday of my life. Not only was it so fun to write, but this song became something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life."

Fans are excited for the upcoming album that will be released later this month. Meanwhile, despite speculations about Nicki Minaj featuring in Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend, none of the artists have confirmed the same.