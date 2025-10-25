Sabrina Carpenter’s "Cut for Time" Saturday Night Live sketch lands a surprisingly tall and plain boyfriend

Sabrina Carpenter appeared on Saturday Night Live latest episode aired on October 18, 2025. (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live season 51's latest episode, titled Tall, Plain Boyfriend, hosted by Sabrina Carpenter on October 18, 2025, Cut For Time showed Sabrina in a mock sketch based on women preferring tall men over any other qualities.

In the sketch that did not get aired on television, Carpenter plays the woman explaining she’s tired of little men who try too hard, and instead opts for a partner who is tall and plain, someone with minimal personality, no drama, just height.

Her cast member, Ben Marshall, who is 6'5", played her box partner, introduced in a large box, as a product that she is advertising, the pitch says:

So get yourself a Tall, Plain Boyfriend. He may not make you laugh, or think, but he will make you feel tiny!

Sabrina advertises for a tall, plain boyfriend on Saturday Night Live season 51

The advertisement-style segment on Saturday Night Live also includes new comedians Ben Marshall and Jeremy Culhane. The sketch with Sabrina on a date with a little man, played by Jeremy, who delivers a cringe-worthy joke before the camera pans to Carpenter. Sabrina then responds, saying that,

Ha ha! Dating can be tough. Some guys try too hard to be funny or interesting, especially the little ones.

Culhane is seen doing walrus impressions and making jokes about the rat living in his closet, using chopsticks. Sabrina seems over it, saying that it feels like they’re doing the most, further continuing and unveiling her product:

But sometimes you just want less. So that’s why I switch to Tall, Plain Boyfriend.

She removes a blanket from a big Barbie-style box containing Ben Marshall, whose height of over 6 feet resembles a stark height difference with Manchild's singer as she says

No drama, no personality, just a long body with hair on head. All the girlies will be jealous.

An excited and curious Sarah Sherman then asks her a series of questions, such as What does he do for work? Where did he grow up? What's his name? Sabrina answers all of these questions, saying He's 6'5'', creating a hilarious atmosphere, further saying:

Tall, plain boyfriend comes equipped with some of the most lukewarm takes of all time..

Ben then says some random things about sleeping, life, dogs, presents, Christmas, etc. Sabrina follows up by highlighting the typical need of every woman to have a tall boyfriend, saying that,

Because if you need a deep conversation, bitch, listen to a podcast. But don't just take it from me. Listen to some other satisfied girlfriends. My tall, plain boyfriend knows everything about me. Like, babe, what do I do for work?

Sabrina went on to explain the benefits of a tall, plain boyfriend on Saturday Night Live, noting that they do not include a bed frame, a second towel, or political views. She also adds that he is an amazing listener who comes with empathetic catchphrases, as she shows some examples. Ben says some empathetic catchphrases that make the audience erupt in laughter, including, Damn, that sucks, That's so crazy, It's crazy how much that sucks. She then urges everyone to get themselves a plain, tall boyfriend as a call to action for her commercial, concluding it by saying, Tall, plain boyfriend. He may not make you laugh or think, but he will make you feel tiny.

