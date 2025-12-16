Did Marvel really leak the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer? Viral claim debunked

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: (L-R) Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios speak onstage at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 27, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

A low-quality teaser for Avengers: Doomsday has leaked online, but official sources have not confirmed if it is real or fake. As AI-driven videos apparently begin to surface online to create the hype before the film’s theatrical release, fans have been wondering: Did Marvel really leak the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer?

The answer to this question is NO. Since Marvel or any official sources haven’t said anything about this footage, it means Marvel has not leaked the teaser trailer of Avengers: Doomsday.

According to The Economic Times, Marvel Studios had plans to release multiple short previews, each focusing on a different character, rather than one big trailer.

It could also be a fan-made AI video or just an unofficial promotional move by the makers.

The leaked clip suggests that Avengers: Doomsday may focus more on emotional storytelling rather than just action and special effects. However, Marvel has not confirmed anything yet. Until Marvel releases an official trailer, fans don’t know for sure if the leaked footage is real or how it fits into the full movie story.

Highlighted scenes in the teaser trailer of Avengers: Doomsday: Explained

According to reports by IBT, the leaked video has been explained, which is not widely available to the public. The recent leaks teased that Chris Evans is returning as Captain America in Doomsday, where Steve is seen riding a bike to a building, going inside, looking at his old Captain America suit, but instead prefers to hold a baby. The clip ends with text on the screen saying: “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.” If this trailer is real, it suggests that Steve Rogers will star with an important role again, not just as a quick multiverse cameo, but as a key emotional character in the story.

Reports indicate that Marvel planned to show four different short trailers for Avengers: Doomsday in theaters during screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Each version would play for one week to build excitement and encourage repeat “theatre visits.” If Marvel has not leaked the teaser, the clip might have spoiled this plan and disrupted Marvel’s carefully planned promotional strategy.

Chris Evans’ comeback in Avengers: Doomsday would be shocking if the clip is not fake, because earlier he had clearly exited the Avengers universe. His previous comments to ScreenRant also suggested the same. He said,

“I talk to [Robert Downey Jr. and the Russos] all the time. It's where Pedro [Pascal] is right now. I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren't invited to the party."

According to scoops shared by insight expert Daniel Richtman on X, the first teaser is focused on Steve Rogers, and his return is confirmed. The reason behind this is to set him up as the main lead in Avengers: Doomsday.