From Supergirl to Avengers: Doomsday - Which films will be affected by Trump's new tariff the most? Explained

The film world is reeling after President Donald Trump once again declared that films made outside the United States will face a 100% tariff. While it is still unclear how the tariffs will work and what they will be charged on, this is not the first time that Trump has issued such a threat to the production houses in the country.

“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other countries, just like stealing candy from a baby,” he said in a recent Truth Social post.

Trump also singled out California and suggested that tariffs are a way to “solve this long-time, never-ending problem” and bring jobs back to U.S. soil. The stakes are enormous. Major blockbusters like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and DC’s Clayface are all being filmed in the United Kingdom. The idea of slapping a 100% levy on these projects has left the industry uncertain about how this would be calculated, who would pay, and whether it could realistically be enforced.

Films in Donald Trump’s line of fire

Trump’s message has been uncompromising. It is almost certain that he intends to levy a 100% tariff on any production taking place outside of the United States. That statement has cast a shadow over some of the most ambitious Hollywood projects currently in production.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in England, with Milly Alcock taking the title role and Jason Momoa playing antihero Lobo. Directed by Craig Gillespie and slated for a June 2026 release, it represents a central pillar of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe. If Trump’s tariff were to apply, Warner Bros. could see its costs double, with knock-on effects for global marketing and ticket prices.

At the same studio complex, Marvel Studios is working on Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The cast is among the largest in franchise history, featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, and many more. It is due out in May 2026, but a 100% levy could weigh heavily on Disney’s strategy, especially given the film’s projected billion-dollar budget. Trump’s repeated claim that California’s leadership has allowed the industry to “die a very fast death” underscores his intention to push studios like Disney to abandon overseas hubs in favor of Los Angeles.

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also filming in the U.K., with key shoots taking place in Scotland. The production has already hit turbulence after Tom Holland suffered an on-set accident that delayed filming. The prospect of tariffs adds another layer of uncertainty to a franchise that remains one of the most bankable in cinema.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has been transformed into Gotham City for DC’s Clayface, with American cars, street furniture, and Gotham flags decorating city landmarks. Locals have flocked to see the elaborate set designs, but the September 2025 release could face serious disruption if the policy were applied.

So far, Warner Bros., Disney, and Sony have not commented on Trump’s proposal. Analysts argue that uncertainty alone could deter studios from filming abroad. Yet even skeptics like Dan Coatsworth note that the mere threat of tariffs “raises more questions than it does answers,” highlighting just how disruptive even a hypothetical measure can be.

The broader context: Trump’s case against international productions

Trump’s argument rests on the claim that foreign governments have lured American productions away with tax breaks and subsidies. He blames this trend for hollowing out California’s industry and insists tariffs will bring it back. Yet the history of modern blockbusters shows how international locations have become woven into the DNA of Hollywood filmmaking.

Recent productions such as Tron: Ares in Vancouver, Wicked: For Good filmed in London and Cairo, and Avatar: Fire and Ash shot in New Zealand are part of a long list of projects that have thrived outside the United States. The Harry Potter series, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and HBO’s Game of Thrones all relied on overseas locations to capture their signature look. More recently, Deadpool & Wolverine, Gladiator II, and Fantastic Beasts followed the same pattern.

Studios often make these choices because of financial incentives and unique landscapes, but also because of skilled international crews who have become integral to modern filmmaking. Canada’s “Hollywood North” has offered not only tax credits but also a trained workforce that delivers projects at competitive costs. The United Kingdom, with facilities like Leavesden and Pinewood Studios, now rivals Los Angeles as a global hub.

Trump’s idea faces major hurdles. Films are classified as “informational materials” under U.S. law, making them exempt from tariffs. Attempting to impose such a levy could trigger legal challenges on constitutional grounds and retaliation from trade partners. Countries like Canada and the U.K. have already expressed alarm, with Catherine Fortin-LeFaivre of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce warning that the tariff could “weaken both economies” and threaten thousands of jobs.

Instead of tariffs, many in the industry argue for incentives. California Governor Gavin Newsom recently expanded his state’s tax credit program to $750 million in hopes of keeping productions local. Analysts say similar federal action would be more practical than Trump’s blunt tariff approach, which risks escalating into international disputes.

Trump’s threat to impose a 100% tariff on foreign-made films has put upcoming projects like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Clayface in an uncomfortable spotlight. While he insists that “any and all movies made outside of the United States” will be targeted, the legal, logistical, and diplomatic realities make such a policy difficult to implement.

Nevertheless, the rhetoric alone has rattled Hollywood and raised questions about its global future. International shoots have long been a cornerstone of modern filmmaking, but the industry now finds itself caught between political promises and practical realities. Until clearer details emerge, studios will continue to operate abroad, wary of the possibility that Trump’s plan could turn into a costly gamble.