When did Charlamagne Tha God join Power 105.1? The Breakfast Club co-host addresses speculations about his contract expiration

Charlamagne Tha God's contract with the show is ending next year (Image via Getty)

The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God has recently responded to reports of his contract expiring at the radio station Power 105.1, where he joined in 2010.

The online personality was seen drinking a bottle of water during a live session as he spoke to DJ Envy. The latter was focused on something else. The Breaks star was then heard saying that everyone should be satisfied with what they are doing.

“I think everybody should just be happy to be making a living. That’s what my mom always told me. My mom always said, ‘Just be happy’ to be making a living,” he added.

Charlamagne Tha God frequently referred to what was happening in the streets while addressing the matter. Also known as Lenard Larry McKelvey, he stated that people would be hurt if all the show's hosts were fired for some reason.

The Empire star responded to the alleged ongoing layoffs in the New York City radio segment, saying that no one has checked their status so far.

“We don’t know what’s gonna happen next,” McKelvey stated.

McKelvey mentioned that the radio is doing fine for now and recalled informing everyone about the profits earned from the ads. He continued:

“You know, it’s a lot of new technology. See, here’s the real thing that, you know, the corporations are doing great. Radio one is doing well. But if you not like attached in your corporations, and then even with the corporations, like, you know, all of these new technology, you know, anytime they can find ways to cut some money and they gonna do it.”

Charlamagne Tha God said that someone questioned if The Breakfast Club was ending. However, DJ Envy claimed that they would return next month, despite this being their last week. Charlamagne also confirmed the same from his side:

“We pray we will be back in January.”

Charlamagna Tha God’s contract was extended a few years ago

The Charleston, South Carolina native has been a part of the famous radio show for a long time. His tenure with the show has been extended multiple times, with the latest update occurring in 2022, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

The contract was extended for another year, meaning it will now expire in 2026. As of this writing, Charlamagne Tha God has not disclosed his plans to renew the show once it ends. However, the Soul of a Nation star expressed his love for audio and iHeart at the time in a statement. He additionally referred to the plans he has made so far.

“As co-founder and chief creative officer of the Black Effect Podcast Network and now senior creative officer of cultural content and programming at iHeart, all I want to do for the next five years is continue to move the culture of radio and podcasting forward by curating a new era of voices, programming and events,” he added.

According to Variety, the original contract was signed when the show completed its ten-year successful run. Notably, Charlamagne Tha God has been a part of some films outside of television and radio. This includes Bodied, Canal Street, Boogie and more.