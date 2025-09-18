All about Jessie J’s new album ‘Don’t Tease Me with a Good Time’ after completing cancer treatment

A look at how Jessie J transformed her cancer journey into the heartfelt album Don’t Tease Me with a Good Time.

British singer Jessie J has returned to the spotlight with the announcement of her sixth studio album, Don’t Tease Me with a Good Time, following her recent battle with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in early June 2025 with early-stage breast cancer, underwent surgery after performing at the Summertime Ball in London and has since made her recovery a public matter.

In addition to managing her health, Jessie J has also begun to resume creative work. Don’t Tease Me with a Good Time is due for release on November 28, 2025, via her own imprint. The lead-up to the album has included several singles - notably “No Secrets,” “Believe in Magic,” “And the Award Goes To” and “Living My Best Life.” Jessie has delayed and cancelled certain tour dates because of her surgeries and to give herself time to recover.

What Don’t Tease Me with a Good Time means after she completed treatment

Jessie J’s new album, Don’t Tease Me with a Good Time, arrives at a pivotal moment: one that follows her diagnosis with breast cancer, her surgery and what she has called a period of “healing.”

Though she described the surgery as necessary and has disclosed she will need to undergo a second operation before the year’s end, Jessie J has said that she feels she is “finished with treatment” in the sense that she has reached a milestone where she can plan ahead rather than simply react.

The album has been in the works over several years with recording beginning around 2021. But the arc of its creation has been shaped by what she went through - the journey from grief to hope, fear to resilience. Jessie J has spoken about this journey, describing Don’t Tease Me with a Good Time as more than a collection of tracks. It reflects “life after loss,” she says and aims to offer comfort to anyone undergoing hard times, while also celebrating joy.

The singles have already given a taste of that emotional range. “No Secrets” released in April 2025 and came before her public announcement of cancer. She has also said that sharing the truth of her diagnosis was part of her decision to be open with fans. Songs like “Living My Best Life” feel imbued with personal resilience, as Jessie J balances motherhood, her health and her creative drive.

The upcoming tour had to be rescheduled. UK and European dates were moved to April 2026, and US dates were cancelled as she prioritizes her recovery and healing. Jessie J has also expressed gratitude to her fans upon her return to the stage at Radio 2 In the Park, where her two-year-old son saw her sing live for the first time. That performance was described as “special” and emotional.