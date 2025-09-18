What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 18, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's episode on September 17, 2025, showed Luna, Will, and Electra. Luna stunned everyone when her pregnancy test slipped from her purse, revealing two blue lines. This revelation shocked Will, Katie, and Bill, causing disbelief and anger.

Luna claimed her love for Will, but he rejected her. Deke confronted Remy, telling him to leave Luna and focus on Forrester Creations. Electra gave Hope a necklace she made for Will to symbolize their relationship in another scene. She said Will had changed her life and hoped for a secure future with him. These moments showed tension, distrust, and the fragility of Forrester relationships.

The episode on September 17 had a good mix of shocking news and heartfelt gestures. Luna's pregnancy news made everyone uneasy, and Electra's hope for her future with Will added an emotional layer. Deke's warning to Remy about the dangers of being with Luna made people wonder what her real goals were. These things led up to the September 18 episode, where the effects of Luna's claims were still being felt and new problems were popping up all over Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What happened in the episode of September 18, 2025?

Luna’s pregnancy claim divides the families

Luna announced she was pregnant at Li's apartment with Will's child. Katie, Bill, and Li were shocked by her bold statement. Bill and Li challenged her to stop lying about the test. Luna declined, insisting she and Will were close.

She made Katie and Bill angry by telling them they would soon be grandparents. Bill dragged her out of Li's house to stop the show. Bill confronted Luna at his house about the pregnancy, calling it a scam.

Luna denied his accusations, saying she loved Will. Bill then advised her to terminate the pregnancy to show her love for his son. Luna looked shocked as Bill's ultimatum left the future uncertain.

Electra opens up about her relationship with Will

At Forrester Creations, Electra spoke with Hope about Will’s promotion and the recent party. She admitted she left the party early, not realizing the chaos that followed. Electra expressed how much she trusted Will and how secure she felt in their relationship. She revealed that Will had wanted to take their bond further that night, but she held back, believing the timing was wrong.

Hope encouraged her, noting that patience mattered when building trust. Electra confessed she had never felt this safe with anyone before, highlighting her devotion to Will.

However, her words foreshadowed the storm outside her knowledge. She celebrated her future with Will, but the truth about his night with Luna would destroy her trust.

Sheila hides her thoughts from Deacon

Sheila seemed preoccupied with Luna's desire to stay with Will at Il Giardino. Deacon noticed her silence and tried to get her to talk. Sheila said she was fine and avoided his questions.

Deacon probed if she was thinking of Hayes, her grandson. Sheila hesitated but confessed. Despite not expressing her worries, she was clearly uneasy.

Li arrived shortly after, demanding Sheila's attention. The two women were alone after Deacon left. Li told Sheila Bill dragged Luna out of her apartment after her outrageous claims. Sheila listened quietly, worried.

