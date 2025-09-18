"My self-esteem practically ceased to exist": Love Is Blind: Brazil star Lica decides to break up with Leo

Lica from Love Is Blind: Brazil season 5 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The fifth season of Love Is Blind: Brazil returned with a new set of episodes on September 17, 2025.

It documented the next phase of each couple’s journeys, where they returned to everyday life after getting to know each other on their honeymoons.

It marked the start of an important stage in the experiment, where they would live together and see if they were compatible in the real world.

It was a challenging time for all, but for one pair, it was the end of their journey.

In episode 8, titled Go Easy on Me, Lica decided to end things with Leo, convinced their relationship would not work out.

While speaking to the cameras, she said:



“I really wanted to connect with somebody. And so, when that didn’t happen for me, I got so frustrated and I felt like I was such a failure, you know? My self-esteem practically ceased to exist.”



Lica and Leo faced issues right after they went on their honeymoon.

Lica realized Leo was a reserved person who was not as affectionate as she expected him to be.

No matter what he did, she remained dissatisfied. Aside from the intimacy issues, Lica also worried about not being able to fit into Leo’s family, who expected her to move to Indaiatuba.

Thus, she thought it would be best to leave.

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Leo hopes Lica remembers him fondly







At the start of episode 8, Leo introduced Lica to two of his friends, who put her on the spot by asking her different questions about Leo.

Lica felt uncomfortable responding to them and remained silent most of the time.

However, when they asked Leo what it was that he disliked about her, he gave them a detailed narration of Lica’s jealousy and its tendency to overpower him.

Upon hearing that, Lica told the cameras that she wanted someone who met her expectations.

As for Leo, she felt that he was not attracted to her, emotionally or physically. She did not want to sit and wonder if her partner even liked her so far in the experiment.

It pushed the Love Is Blind: Brazil cast member into deep thought as she debated what her next steps should be.

Apart from intimacy issues, Lica mentioned that she felt overwhelmed whenever she thought about integrating into Leo’s family with his kids, his father, and his sister.

Moreover, she was expected to relocate to Indaiatuba.

Such commitments made Lica nervous, as she said:



“I was getting stressed out. I was very sad and really nervous. It was totally eating me up inside. And I couldn’t put this off much longer because absolutely nothing changed, and it wasn’t going to work.”



As a result, Lica decided to end things because she could not see a future with Leo.

However, she did not blame Leo for any of it. Instead, she said she needed to reflect and “do some personal work.”

The Love Is Blind: Brazil star left a note for Leo, in which she thanked him for the experience and said it was time for her to move on since her expectations were not met.

In a separate confessional, Leo stated that he would always remember Lica as “an amazing person.” Likewise, he hoped she thought of him fondly as well.

He was disappointed with her decision because he believed they could have worked it out, even if it was not the “overwhelming passion” that Lica wanted.

Regardless, he noted that the two of them did as much as they could. Although he could not find a wife, he said he would do the experiment all over again.

Stay tuned for more updates.