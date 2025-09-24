Love Is Blind: Brazil season 5 finale recap: Altar awaits as couples reveal their final decision

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 5 came to an end on September 24, 2025, after airing its long-awaited season finale.

The segment saw the remaining couples in the experiment head to the altar to announce their final decision: whether to marry or part ways.

In Episode 12, titled Is Love Really Blind?, the participants contemplated their decisions and the consequences they would face after announcing their verdict.

While some looked forward to saying “I do,” others hesitated to take that step.

For one participant, in particular, the journey took a different turn, as they chose not to visit the venue, leaving their partner waiting at the altar.

It was Lucielma who left the experiment with her co-star Ustinelli, who had come to support her, convinced Mario R. was not the right fit for her.

While speaking to the cameras, she explained that she left because she felt humiliated, disrespected, and ignored during her time with Mario R.. As for the other couples, each had its unique journey.

The official synopsis of the finale of Love is Blind: Brazil season 5 reads:



“Some couples are ready to say their vows, but one participant’s last-minute decision leads to a shocking and never-previously-seen turn of events.”



Love Is Blind: Brazil star Lucielma upsets Mario R. with a shocking decision







The episode began with a member of the staff informing host Klebber Toledo that Lucielma had left the venue and would not be joining Mario R. at the altar.

Klebber then conveyed the news to Mario, who was shocked by the sudden turn of events. In the meantime, Lucielma eloped with Ustinelli.

While explaining her decision, she said that Mario R. was not fully committed to her. As a result, she believed he would say “No” to her at the altar. So, to avoid “the embarrassment,” she skipped the wedding ceremony.



“I have been ignored, I have been disrespected, I have been humiliated, I have been rejected. So, why should I go forward with this wedding? I feel at peace with my decision," she said.



Later, in a confessional, Mario R. admitted that he would have said “No” to her at the altar. Thus, he believed Lucielma made the right decision.

However, he disapproved of the way she handled the situation. He even threw out the letter she left him and celebrated his “freedom.”

Love Is Blind: Brazil stars Nívia and Ricardo end things on a happy note

Then came Nívia and Ricardo, who met with co-stars Luciana and Leo, respectively, ahead of the wedding, expressing how nervous they were about taking the next step.

They confessed they were unsure if they could make things work.

While Ricardo contemplated his decision, his daughter encouraged him to say “I do,” certain that Nívia was the right one for him.

However, things were different for Nívia, whose children chose not to support her journey on the show.

Later at the altar, Nívia read her wedding vows, in which she said it was “magical” to meet a man who matched her dreams and thoughts.

However, reflecting on the challenges they experienced together, Nívia said “No” to marrying Ricardo.

The male Love Is Blind: Brazil star expressed a similar sentiment, saying:



“I still have something to give, just not here, not now. From the bottom of my heart, I hope your passion helps you find your purpose in this world. I wish you happiness, and may you get everything you set your heart on.”



Love Is Blind: Brazil: Aidê and Edmilson celebrate a happy ending

The last pair in the finale was Aidê and Edmilson, who looked forward to their wedding ceremony.

However, their loved ones were apprehensive about the outcome, especially because they saw Edmilson as a “womanizer.”

Although they never thought he would get married, they hoped Aidê was his ideal match.



“This would be a brand new experience. I’ve never gotten married, I’ve never been in a church. I’ve never walked down the aisle with, like, the wedding march and all that,” Edmilson said.



Shortly after, both participants arrived at the altar, where they read their wedding vows and revealed their answers.

Aidê appreciated the Love is Blind: Brazil star for bringing her joy into life and said “Yes” to becoming his wife. Edmilson reciprocated her feelings and sang “I do” to her.

With that, the couple was pronounced husband and wife. However, while speaking to the cameras, Aidê mentioned the future was uncertain and that things could change at any given time.

The couple concluded their wedding ceremony with a lively party, acknowledging that “blind love” can often lead to marriage.

