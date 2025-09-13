"I'm not interested" - Love Is Blind: Brazil star Maria Luiza on being unable to find her match in the pods 

Maria Luiza from Love Is Blind: Brazil (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: Brazil returned with a brand new season on September 10, 2025.

This time, it opened its pods to singles over the age of 50, who sought love, having experienced many things in life.

Among the female cast members was 63-year-old entrepreneur Maria Luiza, who came on the social experiment to find a financially independent man.

But after speaking to a few contestants, she realized that her perfect match was not on the show.

Thus, she decided to enjoy whatever time she had left in the pods, chat with the female contestants, and observe their journeys in finding their life partners.

While speaking to the cameras in episode 1, Maria Luiza said:

“I didn’t click with anyone. I’m not interested in connecting with anyone here. But that’s fine. I’ll talk to them in the pods, chat with the girls in the lounge, they’re all so empowering. I wanna know them and see if they’re connecting with any of these men. Are they really going to find a husband here?”

Unlike Maria Luiza, some lucky individuals did find their partners in the pods.

Thus, by the end of episode 4, five couples got engaged. They were Lica and Leo, Rivo and Silvia, Nívia and Ricardo, Aidê and Edmilson, and Lucielma and Mario R.

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Maria Luiza becomes the pod commentator, narrating everyone’s experiences

After the pods were opened and the ladies had been on a few dates, Maria Luiza shared her first impression of the experience, saying the women were “amazing” and that they were all “really happy.”

While she connected with her co-stars, she struggled to find love or even a bond with a male participant.

But she was confident that she would find someone compatible.

On her first date, she told the male contestant that first meetings were always like “job interviews,” where both parties asked each other a bunch of questions.

She maintained that pattern in her following dates as well.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: Brazil cameras, Maria Luiza shared that she had been living in São Paolo for the past 18 years.

She was once married, and lived with her husband for 23 years. Maria Luiza has two kids from that marriage.

After her marriage failed, she thought she would never find love again.

“Oh god, what now? Will I ever find anybody?”

According to Maria Luiza, the process of finding love comprised a few steps. It included reworking, reinventing, and accepting oneself.

Once an individual took a pause and started again, they would soon be able to be in love. She hoped the same would happen to her.

The Love Is Blind: Brazil contestant often gave quirky responses to her dates, leaving them surprised. When one asked about her age, she said:

“You ask a lady just like that?”

While on another date, Maria Luiza said that although she did not look her age, she did not mean that she was not that age.

After circling the subject, she finally revealed that she was 63.

After discovering that she was over 60, her date said that he had expected the female participants to be in their 50s.

Upon hearing that, Maria Luiza showed a thumbs-down sign to the Love Is Blind: Brazil cameras.

She then said that men were missing out on the opportunity to meet “amazing” women like her.

After going on a few other dates, Maria Luiza realized that her future partner was not among the contestants.

So, she stopped looking for love and instead chose to enjoy her time.

Maria Luiza continued to be featured on the show even when she herself had no pod-conversations. She became the commentator, sharing her take on other couples’ journeys with quirky one-liners.

Stay tuned for more updates.