Love Is Blind: Brazil star Silvia accuses Rivo of looking for a "submissive woman"

Silvia from Love Is Blind: Brazil (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: Brazil’s fifth season returned to Netflix with a new set of episodes on September 17, 2025.

It saw the engaged couples' honeymoon in Bahia, as each attempted to strengthen their emotional and physical connections.

But for one couple, the romantic retreat turned into a bitter nightmare as it brought their relationship to an end.

In episode 6, titled A Forever Honeymoon? Silvia took the initiative and broke up with her partner, Rivo, dissatisfied with their lack of intimacy.

While Silvia wanted to spend the honeymoon getting closer to Rivo, Rivo not only developed an interest in another person but also became emotionally detached from Silvia.

Whenever Silvia sought intimacy, Rivo pushed her away, saying he was not prepared or ready.

Frustrated by having to wait for Rivo to be ready, Silvia said:

“No woman deserves a man like that, like him, who isn’t looking for a bride, but for a submissive woman. A woman who puts herself beneath him.”

According to the Love Is Blind: Brazil star, Rivo wanted to be with someone who would have “eternal patience” with him so he could develop his love.

However, Silvia refused to neglect her emotions while waiting for Rivo to reciprocate. So, she broke up with him.

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Silvia dumps her engagement ring and leaves Rivo

During a one-on-one with Rivo, Silvia told him that she was not the type of woman who would stand at a man’s feet.

“Like you’ve said yourself, I’m a queen,” she added.

She then criticized Rivo’s expectations of a woman, saying they prioritized his feelings and not the woman’s. S

Ilvia noted that Rivo was a type of man who would expect a person to wait for him until he gave the sign to proceed.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: Brazil cameras, Silvia stated that she would never put herself in that position.

While Rivo listened silently, Silvia declared that he was not the type of partner she wanted in her life. She believed it was a “little odd” that she chose someone who did not care about her at all.

“When we were on our honeymoon, you laid down first thing and said, ‘I’m gonna turn my back because I snore.’ And you went to sleep. Regardless of s*x or anything else, you’re just a very unconventional guy,” Silvia expressed.

With that, the female cast member concluded that no woman deserved someone like Rivo, who nurtured his feelings at the expense of his partner’s.

Having heard enough, Rivo broke his silence and said that he also came on the show to find his match.

He addressed Silvia’s allegations and explained that he was not as emotional as he was before and that he became rational over time.

“So, today, if you say that I pushed you away, that I– It wasn’t doing it for me. I’m being really straight here,” he said.

The Love Is Blind: Brazil cast member criticized Silvia for forcing him to have a relationship with her even when he did not feel like having one.

According to Silvia, Rivo made her feel inferior and less human. She concluded that she did not belong with him, but with a “wonderful, really nice man,” who would treat her like an equal.

Rivo replied that he could not do anything to meet her expectations. Upon hearing that, Silvia took off her engagement ring and dumped it in a glass on the table before storming off.

Rivo followed suit and dumped his ring as well.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: Brazil cameras, Silvia expressed that her journey taught her to prioritize herself. As for Rivo, he confessed that he was relieved Silvia was gone.

Stay tuned for more updates.