Love Is Blind: Brazil star Rivo reveals he is drawn to Lica despite her commitment

Lica from Love Is Blind: Brazil (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 5 returned with Episode 6 on September 17, 2025, showing how singles over 50 continue to explore relationships in the pods and beyond.

The season first started on September 10, 2025, when Netflix introduced a new group of participants hoping to find love through blind dates.

One of them, Lica, a 51-year-old business administrator, got caught between two men, Leo and Rivo. This led to many emotional talks and tricky situations.

Earlier in the pods, Lica chose Leo to move forward with, even though she admitted to a strong spark with Rivo.

This choice caused disappointment for Rivo, who shared in his confession that he was “very sad” but wished happiness for the pair. Fellow cast members speculated that Lica’s friendship with Fatima also influenced her decision, as Fatima had expressed interest in Rivo.

By Episode 6 of Love Is Blind: Brazil, which aired on September 17, 2025, the story shifted when Rivo openly admitted his attraction to Lica even though she was already paired with Leo. This revelation, along with Lica’s doubts about her connection with Leo, introduced new challenges.

Confession and confusion between Rivo and Lica in Love Is Blind: Brazil

Episode 6 of Love Is Blind: Brazil featured a pivotal conversation between Rivo and Lica. During a private moment, he admitted that he “liked” her but added, “too bad” she was with his friend Leo.

Lica responded by saying she did not want to make things complicated and suggested she needed more wine to process the situation. In her confessional, Lica reflected that if it were up to Rivo, he would want something to happen between them, adding:

“Maybe we both made the wrong choice.”

The exchange left Lica conflicted. She told Rivo that his attention made her “confused,” to which he replied that he was only talking with her honestly.

She later admitted that Rivo was giving her more attention than Leo, the man she had chosen to pursue. While she acknowledged her hopes that Leo would “open up more,” she also shared her desire for greater intimacy in their relationship.

Lica explained that in her past relationships, she had been used to a more “explosive” dynamic, and with Leo, she was still waiting for him to reach her emotional level. When she told Rivo that intimacy should be “earned,” he partially agreed but continued to show his interest in her.

Later, Lica confided in the other women about Rivo’s openness, telling them he wanted to be with her, which they described as “wild.” Meanwhile, Silvia, Rivo’s current partner, admitted that she was not feeling intimacy with him.

Rivo also shared with the men that he had no “drive at all” in his relationship with Silvia, further hinting at his unresolved feelings for Lica. These confessions created uncertainty about where each connection stood, leaving Episode 6 on a tense note.

Impact on relationships with Leo, Silvia, and the group in Love Is Blind: Brazil

The aftermath of Rivo’s confession extended beyond his conversation with Lica. Within the men’s lounge, Rivo was open about his lack of connection with Silvia, admitting that he did not feel the “drive” necessary to sustain their pairing.

Silvia, in her private confession, revealed similar concerns, explaining that she was not feeling the intimacy she expected, which confirmed the disconnect between them.

For Lica, the situation became more complicated as she compared her two connections. She acknowledged that Rivo’s attention was more consistent than Leo’s, who she wished would share his feelings more openly.

She said that she wanted Leo to “open up more,” and that intimacy with him was something she longed for.

The women in the group also reacted strongly when Lica revealed that Rivo wanted to be with her. They described the confession as “wild,” suggesting that his comments blurred the boundaries set after the pod decisions.

Meanwhile, Leo remained largely unaware of the depth of Lica’s confusion and Rivo’s admissions.



