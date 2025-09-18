What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 18, 2025

Sophia Choi (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 18, 2025, Holly and Ari dealt with complicated feelings about Tate, while Sophia faced a shocking turn that affected her relationships. Meanwhile, Javi and Leo struggled with parenting decisions, and Chanel focused on her adoption plans.

Romantic tensions and old grudges came to light. Holly wrestled with jealousy and trust issues, while Tate and Sophia tried to handle past mistakes. Conversations at the pub and bookstore revealed lingering feelings, alliances, and the challenges of balancing love, friendship, and family.

The DiMera and Titan drama also continued. Kate and Anna dealt with Philip’s fraud, and Paulina supported Chanel’s adoption efforts. Secrets and misunderstandings stirred trouble, creating a tense and dramatic day in Salem.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, September 18, 2025

Holly, Ari, and Tate’s complicated dynamic

The Days of Our Lives episode began at the pub, where Ari and Holly studied while Sophia worked behind the counter. Ari tried to talk to Holly about school, but things turned awkward when Sophia revealed Holly once had a crush on their film professor, Johnny.

Later, Ari suggested moving their study session to Tate’s dorm. They talked about movies at first, but tension grew when Tate mentioned Sophia and their daughter. Sophia’s evasive answers frustrated him, leading to a heated argument that ended with a surprising kiss.

Back at the bookstore, Ari encouraged Holly to rethink her feelings about Tate, warning that Sophia might be manipulating her. Holly admitted she felt overwhelmed but started reflecting on her own emotions. Ari reminded her that Tate was a good man, and Holly slowly considered giving him another chance.

Javi and Leo face parenting challenges

Javi and Leo focused on getting ready for baby Tesoro, going a bit overboard with shopping. They shared how hard it was to think about possibly letting their daughter go. Javi admitted missing her grave this year had been hard, and Leo worried about the changes ahead.

Chanel met them in the square to talk about adoption. At first, Javi and Leo were unsure, but they began to feel better after Chanel promised they could still see Tesoro. The conversation showed how trust and communication were key as they faced parenting challenges.

Kate and Anna confront ethical dilemmas

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Kate spoke with Anna about Tony interfering with the press conference. Their talk turned into a debate about Philip’s fraud.

Kate explained that Vivian, not Philip, was behind the forgery and urged Anna to rethink Tony’s reaction. Anna reminded her that DiMera conflicts were unavoidable and said it was better to focus on the bigger picture than personal grudges.

Paulina supports Chanel’s adoption efforts

At the pub, Chanel asked her mother, Paulina, for help with adopting the firehouse baby. Paulina agreed to support them, showing the importance of family in Salem. Meanwhile, Leo worried about Johnny’s past mistakes and whether he and Chanel were the right parents. Javi understood the concerns but trusted the social worker to handle things properly.

The episode ended with several unresolved moments. Holly told Ari to return a borrowed game to Aaron, hinting at a future confrontation. Sophia left Tate’s room flustered after their kiss, while Tate thought about his feelings for Holly. The ending highlighted the challenges of handling emotions, past mistakes, and relationship choices.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

