What happened to Andre Anderson in Gen V? Explained

Gen V season 2 © Amazon Prime Video

The tragic fate of Andre Anderson is revealed in Gen V season 2 episode 3, which premiered on September 17, 2025. Andre’s character, portrayed by Chance Perdomo, met a heartbreaking end after overexerting his powers in a failed escape attempt from the Elmira Rehabilitation Facility.

After the death of Chance Perdomo in a tragic motorcycle accident, the Gen V creators chose not to recast Andre but instead wrote his death into the storyline. His passing becomes a central point of reflection for his friends and family, who grapple with the grief, guilt, and trauma left in his wake.

The storyline is a poignant tribute to the actor and his contribution to the series. Andre's death is not just an off-screen tragedy; it plays a significant role in the second season's ongoing plot and emotional beats.

Andre's fate is revealed early in Gen V Season 2. The first episode reveals that Andre died after overusing his metal-manipulation powers to escape Elmira. Andre has a fatal stroke after overusing his powers despite his father Polarity's warnings.

Vought initially hides his death, but the series reveals it. Andre Anderson's death in Gen V symbolizes the dangers of unchecked power and sacrifice and is a major plot point.

Gen V season 2 episode 3: The escape attempt that led to Andre's death

Gen V Season 2 episodes look into Andre's tragic death. While trapped in the Elmira Rehabilitation Facility with Emma and Jordan, Andre discovers an escape route. He finds a metal maintenance pipe that could free them. When they try to use it, bricks cover the pipe, blocking their escape. Andre uses his magnetic telekinesis to open the steel door, frustrated.

His powers are insufficient to overcome the obstacle. Andre persists despite Jordan's pleas. He risks his life to save his friends and escape the facility. After pushing his limits, Andre has a stroke due to neural micro-tears in his brain, inherited from Polarity. This moment is crucial to the series because Andre's selflessness kills him.

Andre’s condition and the role of his powers

His Polarity-inherited condition contributed to Andre's death. Both Polarity and Andre can manipulate metal, but neural micro-tears are debilitating. Over time, their powers worsen this condition, causing irreparable brain damage. In episode two of Gen V, Cipher tells Marie that Andre knew about the risks. Andre pushed himself to help his friends despite the consequences.

Cipher explains Andre's fatal decision to use his powers recklessly. It turns out his death was caused by a condition exacerbated by his powers. Despite the risk to his life, Andre's heroic actions show his selflessness and determination to do the right thing.

The death of Andre deeply affects his loved ones. Jordan tells the campus about Andre's heroism and death in Gen V Season 2, Episode 3. Despite Jordan's touching tribute, the campus is reluctant to accept the truth because Vought has been covering up Andre's death. Jordan's revelation shows how Andre's death affects those left behind in the series. Emma and Jordan, Elmira survivors, process their grief and guilt.

Emma feels responsible for Andre's death, which weighs on her. Jordan feels betrayed, believing Marie's escape encouraged Andre to take risks that killed him. Marie and Jordan's tension rises as they face their emotions and guilt. Their interactions are shaped by Andre's death and unresolved trauma throughout the season.

Gen V season 2 episode 3 is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

