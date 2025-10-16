Gen V season 2’s real villain revealed — what it means for The Boys universe

A still from Gen V season 2 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The penultimate episode of Gen V season 2 unveiled the primary antagonist of the ongoing installment as one of the most prominent characters in The Boys universe, who is likely to have a significant effect on the parent series. With subtle nods to events unfolding simultaneously in The Boys, Gen V has been building its story from the very beginning to the point that the two plots will seamlessly merge.

Season 2 episode 7 does exactly that, as it reveals Thomas Godolkin as the true villain in the story. The right-hand man of Vought Industries founder Frederick Vought and one of the pioneers of the Supes program, he was previously thought to have died in a lab accident, and his work was destroyed by fire. However, the latter was recreated by Cipher, who becomes the new Dean of Godolkin University in Gen V season 2.

The presence of a severely burned body in a hyperbaric chamber inside Cipher’s home led to speculations about Godolkin surviving the accident and being kept alive as a hostage by Cipher. However, the opposite is revealed as the truth. The burnt man, Godolkin, has controlled the body of an ordinary human named Doug as a glove puppet and taken the identity of Cipher, until Marie heals him, and Polarity breaks the mind control over Dough during a fight.

This also explains why Marie initially found no Compound V in Cipher’s blood, as Godolkin’s host was never a supe. His plan was to push Marie to her full potential, using her powers to heal his burnt body and restore his human form. Falling into his trap, Marie unwittingly revives Godolkin, enabling him to walk free and carry out his scheme to eliminate weaker supes, leaving the strongest to reign as gods.

Significance of Thomas Godolkin’s return in The Boys



With students back at God U, we take a moment to sing the praises of who made it all possible. Look at what Professor Polarity and Emma Meyer just found in the archives - Thomas Godolkin’s old ID badge! Hit the like button to honor a tireless visionary who never burned out. pic.twitter.com/GPbfoMjhlJ — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) September 19, 2025

By revealing the true potential of Marie’s powers, Gen V season 2 challenges Homelander’s supremacy as the strongest Supe in the world. Till now, the latter has also been considered the primary antagonist in The Boys, because of his Supe supremacist mindset. He’s challenged by the controversial Billy Butcher, who seems to be hell bent on killing all Supes. However, the return of Godolkin tips the scales of power in the world, as he is likely to be far more dangerous than anyone else.

Godolkin, like former Vought CEO Stan Edgar, is cold and calculated, and seemingly not swayed by base emotions. He is indifferent to almost everyone around him and is focused on bringing his vision of creating a society with the strongest Supes reigning as gods to life. It is not only Godolkin’s cunning attitude and his lack of empathy that makes him a threat, but also the extent of his telepathic abilities.

Even when he is barely alive in a hyperbaric chamber far away, Godolkin manages to maintain full control of Cipher, and through him, other people. A Godolkin returned to full power and form is a significant threat, one that is not likely to be overlooked by Homelander himself. Godolkin also has the support of Sister Sage, the smartest Supe in the world and yet another prominent player in The Boys, who helps him draw in Marie for his plans.

How can Godolkin proceed with his plan of eliminating weaker Supes?

Back to school (again) (not looking good) (can we panic now) pic.twitter.com/bLKWiZdYzY — GEN V (@genv) October 12, 2025

Godolkin appears capable of controlling nearly any supe without physical contact, raising questions about whether he could manipulate Homelander to carry out a supe genocide. While both he and Billy Butcher aim to reduce the number of supes, Butcher seeks to eliminate all, whereas Godolkin intends to preserve only the strongest.

He could also exploit their shared goal, using Butcher and the supe-killing virus to further his plan, potentially with Sister Sage’s guidance. With Marie now one of the most powerful supes, Godolkin might target her, amplifying her abilities to strengthen the elite supes while eliminating weaker ones, advancing his supe-dominated utopia.

However, Godolkin will be challenged by Polarity, who has emerged as a surprisingly capable hero in Gen V season 2 episode 7. With his control over magnetism, he can tinker with the electrical synapses firing in the neurons, and thus resist Godolkin’s mind-controlling abilities for himself as well as others. This is likely to come in play as the young heroes face Godolkin in the Gen V season 2 finale, to air on Prime Video on Octoober 22, 2025.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television.