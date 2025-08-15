The Boys actor Antony Starr pens an emotional goodbye as filming wraps on the final season

As the fifth and final season of the iconic satirical superhero show The Boys has wrapped up its shoot, Antony Starr has already made the fans emotional with a heartfelt goodbye message. His role as an infamous supervillain is about to end its journey as season 5 is all set to be released. He shared an Instagram post that took his fans on his incredible ride through the journey of his character Homelander (a superhero of the group Seven).

It was difficult for him to put into words the feelings he had for the show, especially after breathing life into the character of Homelander for the past four seasons. For him, the show has been a ‘’highlight of his career.’’ He also praised the team, fans, and showmakers, along with everyone who helped make the character one of the audience’s favourites and played a part in his career growth.

What did Antony Starr pen down in his Instagram goodbye note?

He opened his farewell note with a heavy heart, saying,

‘’Ok.

Been waiting a little to let things settle and try and process the end of this show.

The Boys.

Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career.’’

Through a carousel post, he shared stunning behind-the-scenes shots, recalling how the show kept its pace without ever hitting pause and remained a headline-maker, turning The Boys into one of Amazon Prime’s standout hits. He wrote,

‘’When we began, I had no idea what was coming. This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that Covid moment. Oh, and the strikes. That was a thing too. But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There’s nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane.’’

Antony Starr considers the showrunner Eric Kripke as his ‘’co-parent’’

As the long-note went ahead, he even thanked The Boy’s showrunner Eric, for working with him on ‘’this twisted gem of a character.’’ He said,

‘’We created a monster, sir. He added, ‘’And I will miss him, and you. Till we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed, and I’ll miss it, brother. 🙏🏼’’

Showing gratitude to the production house, Antony Starr deeply moved his core team by writing,

‘’And at the end of the shoot, all there really is to say is- thank you. The incredible Canadian crew. The amazing production team. The insanely talented cast. The people at Amazon and Sony that took a chance on this insane thing(and made the great choice in casting me😂,tyyy)and all the other people that contributed in some way, big or small, to this beautiful, complex, warped, delicious show.’

He expressed his deep love for the show and the character, admitting he would dearly miss heading to work, knowing the goals they aimed for, yet never knowing where the day would take them, except that it would always be fun and creatively rewarding to the extreme. Playing this complex character gave him the space and range to discover and push boundaries in ways he never expected, and he will always remain grateful for the experience.

For Fans: How could he not thank those who loved his character?

Antony Starr ended the note by leaving all fans with teary eyes, saying,

‘’ And finally- massive thank you to the fans. You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you….and deepest respect for your taste ;). Okidoke people. We cooked for the last time. Can’t wait to show you what we made. TIL that day, Homelander, signing off. Xo (Also Jesse I accidentally made you a collaborator and I don’t know how to turn it off. So…have at it….)’’

This goodbye post was exactly what was needed to bring closure and perfectly mark the end of the iconic show The Boys.

