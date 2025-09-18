Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 18, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! tonight, September 18, 2025, saw another thrilling episode unfold, with Paolo Pasco claiming victory yet again. Paolo, the seven-day champion, faced California content designer Kelly Anneken and Texas geoscience cartographer Greg Shipman. Paolo's strategic play and knowledge helped him win the episode's Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy close rounds.

Other contestants struggled with the final Jeopardy! category “Award Winners,” but Paolo answered correctly and won with $33,600. The correct answer is, "Who is Kobe Bryant?". Paolo earned $195,717 in seven days after an exciting back-and-forth, cementing his place in Jeopardy! history.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode on September 18, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

Jeopardy! began with Kentucky History, 80s OED Words, and Communication Information. Paolo took an early lead with seven correct responses. Paolo led with $5,600 at the break, Greg Shipman with $3,000, and Kelly Anneken with $0. Kelly also answered incorrectly twice.

After 15 clues:

Paolo: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Greg: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Kelly: 2 correct, 2 incorrect

Despite Kelly’s efforts to catch up, Paolo maintained a dominant presence in the round. Greg Shipman, however, found the Daily Double and doubled his wager, giving him a slight advantage and $1,800 after 30 clues.

Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Greg: $9,600

Paolo: $7,800

Kelly: $1,400

Double Jeopardy! Round

Double Jeopardy! added harder categories like World Capitals and Sax Tracks. Kelly quickly found the first Daily Double and chose the same category to catch up. Paolo scored the final Daily Double for $5,100, increasing his lead. He dominated the board by answering 13 more questions correctly this round.

Paolo nearly won Double Jeopardy! while Greg and Kelly struggled to catch up.

Scores after Double Jeopardy! Round:

Paolo: $29,300

Greg: $12,400

Kelly: $8,600

Final Jeopardy! Round

The Final Jeopardy! clue was: “He became the first person to win both an Olympic medal & an Academy Award thanks to a short film he made about his sport.” Greg Shipman and Paolo Pasco correctly answered “Who is Kobe Bryant?” Kelly wrongly answered “Who is Lance Armstrong?” Kelly's incorrect response decreased her score despite her earlier performance.

Final Jeopardy! Scores:

Kelly: $8,600 – $4,801 = $3,799

Greg: $12,400 + $4,801 = $17,201

Paolo: $29,300 + $4,300 = $33,600 (7-day total: $195,717)

Jeopardy! Game Recap - September 18, 2025 (Thursday)

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Kentucky History, 80s Words in the OED, Communication Information, “Little” “Black” Books, A Basket of Clues, Sketchy Characters.

Paolo led with seven correct answers after 15 clues.



Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Greg: $9,600

Paolo: $7,800

Kelly: $1,400



Statistics after Jeopardy Round:

Greg: 9 correct, 0 incorrect

Paolo: 14 correct, 0 incorrect

Kelly: 5 correct, 2 incorrect

Daily Double:

Greg found the first Daily Double and doubled up to $3,000.

Paolo found the second Daily Double and earned $5,100.

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: World Capitals, First Names, In Theory, Sax Tracks, Gendered Language?, Sketchy Characters.

Kelly found the first Daily Double.

Paolo found the last Daily Double and earned $5,100.

Paolo had a dominant round with 28 correct answers and a runaway lead.



Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Paolo: 28 correct, 0 incorrect

Greg: 13 correct, 1 incorrect

Kelly: 14 correct, 4 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy!

Paolo: $29,300

Greg: $12,400

Kelly: $8,600

Final Jeopardy! Round

Category: Award Winners

Both Greg and Paolo answered correctly: Who is Kobe Bryant?



Final Scores:

Kelly: $8,600 - $4,801 = $3,799 (Incorrect response: Lance Armstrong)

Greg: $12,400 + $4,801 = $17,201 (Correct response: Kobe Bryant)

Paolo: $29,300 + $4,300 = $33,600 (Correct response: Kobe Bryant) – 7-day total: $195,717

Paolo wins again, securing his 7th consecutive victory!



Paolo Pasco’s Victory

San Diego puzzle creator Paolo Pasco resumed his Jeopardy! streak tonight. Paolo dominated Double Jeopardy! with 28 accurate answers and answered 14 Jeopardy! questions with his calm manner and quick thinking. His strategy, especially in Final Jeopardy!, won him $33,600. His 7th straight win brings his total to $195,717.

Paolo Pasco's seventh straight triumph on Jeopardy! tonight was amazing. His game dominance and Final Jeopardy! answer secured his win. With Jeopardy! still entertaining audiences, fans will eagerly await tomorrow's edition to see if Paolo can extend his run. Watch Jeopardy! for all the excitement and drama.