Cash Cobain claims to have heard that Jay-Z is about to drop some music "that's gonna shake the world"

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 26: Cash Cobain performs onstage at Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 26, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Cash Cobain joined Billboard Unfiltered Live for an episode dated Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Cobain and others present on the episode including Zeddy Will debated about who could be considered the current king or queen of rap in New York City. Cash Cobain considered Jay-Z for this position. He said,

"The king of New York is Jay-Z. It's Jay-Z. Multi-platinum albums [and] president of Def Jam. He’s like the richest rapper, right? What didn’t he do?"

Cash even went about dropping teasers about some future projects of Hov. According to Cobain, Hov could be releasing his first studio album since 444, that was dropped in June 2017. He continued by saying,

"I heard Jay-Z about to drop some sh*t. That's what I heard. That’s about to shake the world."

Cash Cobain, however, did not reveal any further information about the possible project. Meanwhile, Jay-Z too has not confirmed anything about an upcoming studio album as of now. While Cobain stuck to Jay-Z, others present took different names for the position. Staffer Kyle Denis chose Joey Bada$$ as the king. Denis added,

"That new album is flames. He’s got this tour coming up. I’m really proud of the way that Joey maneuvered this year throughout music, throughout fashion, throughout acting."

Denis even praised the latest album that Joey had released. At the same time, Zeddy Will chose Nicki Minaj as the queen of the rap scene in NYC. Will spoke about Nicki and said,

"She did MSG twice back-to-back. Her fanbase is still crazy to this day and she got all the hit records. The numbers don’t lie."

Exploring more about Cash Cobain's conversation on Billboard Unfiltered Live

After everybody shared their opinions about who could be the king or queen in the New York City rap scene, staffer Delisa Shannon asked the panel what made them choose the respective names that they revealed. Cash Cobain was the first one to respond and cleared out that his answer was very much based on the success and fame that Hov had achieved till date.

Cobain said,

"It's Jay-Z. The richest. He's like the richest rapper, right?"

Similarly, others too shared their take as to why they chose Nicki Minaj or Joey Bada$$ for the position. Zeddy said that some of his main reasons for choosing Nicki were accomplishments and longevity. According to Zeddy, Nicki knew how to "body every song she get on from start to finish." Zeddy pointed out that Nicki Minaj is still relevant despite being in the industry for quite some time now.

The final response was by staffer Kyle Denis. Kyle said,

"When I think of Joey, I'm just thinking of, if someone is the king or the representative of this region, just putting on the best face for what New York can offer in 2025, I feel like he's doing that musically."

Several other names like Cardi B and A$AP Rocky popped up during the debate, but everybody chose to stick to the original names that they had picked.