What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 18, 2025

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 18, 2025, Billy’s reckless behavior worried his family, while Cane finally ended their risky partnership. At the same time, Mariah made a difficult decision about her future, which left Daniel worried for her.

Billy’s focus on AI software grew stronger as Jack and Victoria tried to stage an intervention. Instead of listening, Billy became angry and accused Sally of betraying him. Cane saw the danger and decided to walk away from their deal before it got worse.

Meanwhile, Mariah admitted to Daniel that she planned to step back and get help. Though the choice was painful, Daniel encouraged her to use the time to heal for herself and her family.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, September 18, 2025

Cane reconnects with Lily at Crimson Lights

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Cane tried to impress Lily by remembering her favorite drink and talking about their past with the twins. But the tension between them remained. Lily asked why he had come back to Genoa City and warned that more secrets could ruin his chance to fix things with his family.

Cane said he still loved Lily and wondered if they had a future together. Lily shut him down, telling him to focus on his kids or return to his other life as Aristotle Dumas. Her response made it clear she wouldn’t repeat old mistakes, no matter how much Cane wanted a second chance.

Jack and Victoria attempt to save Billy

At Society, Jack worried about Billy’s reckless choices and asked Victoria for help. He told her that Billy’s latest gamble involved Cane’s AI software. Victoria’s reaction showed she likely already knew, though she acted concerned about AI in general.

Jack and Victoria went to Billy’s place, but he grew defensive right away. He accused them of staging an intervention and became even angrier when he realized Sally had exposed his plans. Jack defended Sally, saying she was only trying to help, but Billy felt betrayed and called her a traitor.

Billy spirals out of control

Jack reminded Billy that he had lied to Sally about Abbott Communications, when Billy was the one who told Jack to take back the money. Victoria saw the dangerous look in Billy’s eyes and knew he was falling into old gambling habits. She warned him his kids might end up visiting him in prison, but Billy refused to hear it.

Angry and defiant, Billy claimed he didn’t need saving and lashed out at both Jack and Victoria. His refusal to listen showed how far gone he was, leaving his family worried and frustrated as he sank deeper into risky behavior.

Cane pulls the plug on the alliance

While Billy clashed with his siblings, Cane made a decision. He called Billy and said their deal was over, admitting Billy was too reckless to trust. Billy tried to save the partnership, but Cane refused to let him cause more trouble.

The loss hit Billy hard, as he now had no partner and no support. For Cane, ending the deal showed he was ready to protect himself, even if it meant losing an opportunity.

Mariah confides in Daniel at the park

At the park on The Young and the Restless, Mariah opened up to Daniel about her plans. After asking about Tessa and Aria, she admitted she was leaving town to get professional help. Daniel supported her choice but urged her to be honest with Tessa instead of hiding her struggles.

Mariah felt guilty, saying she could never live up to her late sister Cassie and had made too many mistakes. Daniel reminded her this time away could help her heal and that Tessa and Aria needed her. Grateful for his support, Mariah hugged him before leaving.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

