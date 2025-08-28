“Will never be another like her”: Netizens react as Billboard ranks Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday' as the best ‘Female Rap Album of the 21st Century’

Barbz rejoice while critics weigh in after Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday tops Billboard’s ranking.

Nicki Minaj has once again cemented her place in rap history, and this time, it’s courtesy of Billboard. The music giant recently ranked her debut project, Pink Friday, as the best female rap album of the 21st century, igniting heated debate online. Released in 2010, the album propelled Minaj into global superstardom with hits like Super Bass, Moment 4 Life, and Fly. It also established her as a crossover artist who could dominate both rap charts and pop radio.

Billboard rank Nicki Minaj's debut album 'Pink Friday' as the "Top Female Rap Album of the 21st Century", based on chart performance 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/pCvd9rPn9P — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) August 28, 2025

Fans have been quick to celebrate the honor, while others argue that Minaj’s work isn’t strictly rap compared to peers like Cardi B or Lauryn Hill. Still, the recognition adds yet another layer to Minaj’s legacy as the self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap.” One fan summed up the sentiment under the official announcement:

“There will never be another like her. No Grammy needed.”

Fans debate as Billboard crowns Nicki Minaj’s debut album Pink Friday the top female rap album of the 21st century

Once Billboard dropped its list, the internet wasted no time. Minaj’s Barbz (her loyal fanbase) erupted in celebration, calling the recognition long overdue. Many applauded the decision, crediting Pink Friday with shaping modern female rap and opening doors for countless women in the genre. As one user posted:

“And we know this that’s why she’s the queen of rap.”

But not everyone agreed. Critics of the choice argued that while Pink Friday is undeniably influential, it leaned too heavily into pop. One tweet bluntly stated:

“Invasion of Privacy is a real rap album, Pink Friday is a pop album.”

Another added a touch of sarcasm:

“Wait so you mean to tell me it wasn't..... Ms. Participation Trophy.”

Debate also sparked comparisons between Minaj’s other projects. Some fans felt that her 2014 follow-up, The Pinkprint, deserved the crown instead. As one netizen put it,

“Pink Print was robbed.”

Then there were users questioning the validity of the ranking altogether. One pointed out discrepancies with search results:

“But that's not what it says on Google.”

Another mocked the fan-driven discourse, dropping,

“IOP clears btw.”

Still, even with the division, Minaj’s supporters overwhelmed timelines with praise. They reminded detractors that Pink Friday not only sold millions worldwide but also laid the groundwork for the wave of women dominating rap today. A longtime fan emphasized:

“She shifted the culture. No matter how you slice it, this album changed the game.”

For the Barbz, Billboard’s recognition was simply validation of what they’ve been saying for over a decade: Nicki Minaj set the standard.

Why Pink Friday earned Billboard’s top spot

Pink Friday was released in November 2010 and opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 before rising to No. 1 the following week. The album eventually went triple platinum in the United States, propelling Nicki Minaj into a rare category of rappers who could blend lyrical bite with commercial success. The project's use of rapid words and radio-friendly tunes expanded the possibilities for a female rap album in the twenty-first century.

Songs like Did It On'em exemplified Minaj's ferocity, while Super Bass became a cultural touchstone that still evokes nostalgia more than a decade later. The Billboard ranking measures not just sales or chart domination but also Pink Friday's cultural effect.