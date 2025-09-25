“This is Embarrassing”: Fans react to JT’s Nicki Minaj Chun-Li Instagram video amid Cardi B feud

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: JT of City Girls performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity and Pool Party at Grand Aquatic Center June 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Cardi B revived her beef with JT by dissing her on a track from Am I the Drama?, her 2025 album.

The Bodak Yellow rapper targeted the City Girls alum and her partner, Lil Uzi Vert, prompting a social media response from her. JT hit back by attacking Stefon Diggs, Cardi B’s boyfriend. The online feud soon escalated, with both rappers continuing to diss one another.

Amid her beef with Cardi, JT also posted an Instagram Story using the track, Chun-Li, from the former’s longstanding rival, Nicki Minaj. The short clip of the City Cinderella rapper vibing on the Queen artist’s rap also went viral on X.

A Nicki Minaj fan account (@FABIOTHEBARB) posted the clip from JT’s Instagram Story and wrote:

“JT listening to “Chun-Li” by Nicki Minaj on IG”

JT listening to “Chun-Li” by Nicki Minaj on IG pic.twitter.com/aSgrJ5Rcwj — 𝗙𝗔🅱️𝗜𝗢ᴺᴹ (@FABIOTHEBARB) September 25, 2025

The clip got the attention of the Barbz and the other X users. One account (@xyang59) labeled JT’s action as "embarrassing” as they wrote:

“This is embarrassing as*.”

They added:

“Nicki called her tour a backyard bbq tour 😂. But never mind, back to a**-kissing and d***-riding”

The user misattributed the “backyard BBQ” remark to Nicki, which was actually made by GloRilla in 2024. However, JT and Minaj did beef in the past before they eventually squashed. The rappers also collaborated on Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix), while the Ex for a Reason artist opened for Nicki on her tour in 2024. However, last year, Minaj seemingly unfollowed JT on Instagram.

Read on to learn how others reacted to the Okay rapper using Chun-Li on her Instagram Story.

Internet users react after JT puts Nicki Minaj's song on Instagram Story amid her beef with Cardi B

The Muñekita rapper recently attended a NikeSKIMS event wearing a dress from the newly launched sportswear collection. In one of her Instagram Stories, JT put Chun-Li, which many found intentional during her feud with Cardi B. The Alter Ego rapper used the following lyrics from Minaj's song:

“Ain't pushing out his babies till he buy the rock /

Ayo, I been on, b-, you been corn /

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on /

I mean, I been Storm…”

Here's how some Nicki Minaj fans reacted to JT's recent Instagram Story:

“Barbz, don't be used. We can not trust none of these girls. Nicki unfollowed for a reason she is not stupid. I am not gagging or gonna support until nicki addresses everything,” a user warned the Nicki Minaj fans.

“dk what to do about this . I like jt but I just feel like she’s tryna use us to stream that distrack coming out .. 🤣,” another user reckoned.

“I want them to work, but I don’t think Nicki is the let’s try this again type 🙁,” one user said.

“She wouldn’t post this if they clearly weren’t back in communication with one another…are yall dumb?,” another one called out the fans hating JT.

Nicki Minaj hasn’t reacted to the beef that started with Cardi B’s track Magnet, which dissed JT and Lil Uzi Vert. While Cardi didn’t name-drop JT, she labeled one of her former collaborators as ungrateful, a fake friend, and a clown. She also questioned her friend-turned-adversary’s loyalty, seemingly regarding their online feud in 2022. She rapped:

“Your loyalty depends who you around-a** b**** /

Backdoor h*, hatin' on the low-a** b****”

Cardi B seemingly questioned the sexuality of her opponent’s partner while rapping:

“Tail waggin'-a** b****, bottom feeder-a** b**** /

All that d*** ridin', still ain't get no feature-a** b**** /

She just mad she got a n**** she be sharin' bags with /

My n**** cheat, but I don't stick no d****s in his a**, b**** /

You look a hot mess, easily impressed-a** b**** /

You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-a** b**** /

Ricky O the only fashion house you know-a** b****”

JT has yet to drop a diss track in response to Magnet, but she attacked Stefon Diggs on X. The rapper posted a past clip of celebrity stylist Chris Blake Griffith from his appearance on Unwine with Tasha K, in which he accused Diggs of sexual assault. JT wrote in another tweet:

“CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!! Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!”

CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!! Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!! https://t.co/Xystc2OJc3 — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) September 23, 2025

Cardi B responded with abortion allegations, claiming Lil Uzi Vert forced JT to terminate her pregnancies. The rapper shared screenshots of some chats and wrote:

“I want justice for them babies ya man make you abort everytime…ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn’t show up or do I need to play the audio?? And don’t let me say what he was sayin about Roc Nation.. JUST UNGRATEFUL”

JT later responded on Snapchat, refuting Cardi B’s allegations, claiming she is spreading “fake tea” about her.