“They never cared about your lives”: Camp Mystic announces return a year after flooding that killed over 20, triggers divided reactions online

Debris is piled up at the entrance to Camp Mystic on July 07, 2025 in Hunt, Texas (Image via Getty)

Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp, where 27 individuals lost their lives due to flooding on July 4, 2025, is set to reopen for summer 2026, a decision that has sparked divided reactions online.

For those unversed, on July 4, heavy rains caused fast-rising floodwaters that swept through parts of Camp Mystic, claiming the lives of 27 campers and counselors.

The camp's decision sparked mixed reactions online, with many criticizing the move, especially in light of the situation.

"Lmao, they thought Camp Mystic was gonna miss their 100th year anniversary? They never cared about your lives. There's money to be made. Pay them to indoctrinate your children a pipe dream and stop expecting corporations to have feelings. You're a mule," one X user wrote.

Lmao, they thought Camp Mystic was gonna miss their 100th year anniversary? They never cared about your lives. There's money to be made. Pay them to indoctrinate your children a pipe dream and stop expecting corporations to have feelings. You're a mule.https://t.co/T3cpTQ3yS2 pic.twitter.com/Kq6FCsdCqY — FBA Trailz💪🏿🙌🏿🥷🏿👣 (@HighBeam420) September 24, 2025

it's a tough situation. camps are meant to be safe places for kids, and reopening might feel disrespectful to those lost — Crypto Daddy ֎ (@cryptodaaddy) September 24, 2025

"Such a devastating loss… Families are still grieving, and their pain deserves compassion and respect. Safety must be the absolute priority—no reopening should even be considered until every measure is in place to ensure such a tragedy can never happen again," another user commented.

However, one user pointed out the camp's official statement, which claims that they will be reopening "Camp Mystic Cypress Lake, which sustained no damage from floodwaters," not Camp Mystic Guadalupe River.

"They aren't opening the site that flooded, but a sister site. Also building a memorial. People need to read the article," the user said.

People also acknowledged that reopening the camp could be its only source of income.

"I understand how the families feel, but this may be the only income these people have. Just a thought," a user noted.

Meanwhile, in a statement to The New York Times, CiCi Steward, whose eight-year-old daughter, Cile, remains missing, claimed that "Camp Mystic failed our daughters."

"For the camp, it seems like nothing more than a brief pause before business as usual. Camp Mystic is pressing ahead with reopening, even if it means inviting girls to swim in the same river that may potentially still hold my daughter’s body," she added.

Michael McCown, whose eight-year-old daughter Linnie was also among the victims, in a statement to AP News in August, said:

"It will hurt my family forever that, for reasons I still do not know, these protections were not in place nor thought out thoroughly for my daughter and the rest of the girls here."

Reflecting on Camp Mystic's operator's letter to the victim's families

Camp Mystic has shared the following email with me that was sent to parents telling them that they plan to reopen its Cypress Lake Site next Summer and will comply with recently passed camp safety legislation. @cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/AzhYphWt1p — Jahmal (@JahmalKennedy) September 24, 2025

On September 22, 2025, the Eastland family, who own the camp, wrote the aforementioned letter to the victim's family thanking them for their "love, support, and patience with us during this unprecedented time. We have prayed about next summer daily."

In the letter, they explained that they will be designing a "memorial dedicated to the lives of the campers and counselors lost on July 4th," as a place of "reflection and remembrance of these beautiful girls."

Furthermore, they wrote that they are working on implementing new safety protocols in compliance with the Heaven's 27 Camp Safety Act, signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbot on September 5.

The camp will announce the dates for the 2026 summer season in early October, while they are still working to rebuild Camp Mystic Guadalupe River. In their planning process, they are taking into account the "catastrophic 1,000-year weather event that occurred on July 4." This includes measures like "never having campers return to cabins that had floodwaters inside them."

"We are not only rebuilding cabins and trails, but also a place where laughter, friendship and spiritual growth will continue to flourish. As we work to finalize plans, we will do so in a way that is mindful of those we have lost. You are all part of the mission and the ministry of Camp Mystic. You mean the world to us, and we look forward to welcoming you back inside the green gates. We will have more information to share soon on how to sign up and get your girls on the lists for their terms," the letter concluded.

The Eastland family also lost Richard "Dick" Eastland to the flood, who co-owned the camp with his wife, Tweety.

The flood that claimed the lives of around 27 campers also killed at least 136 people across Texas’s fabled Hill Country, per CNN.