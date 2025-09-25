Who is Dr. Harleen Grewal? Skyline Smiles dentist under fire for reportedly discriminating against her patients who are Democrats

TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA - AUGUST 02: Dentists care for patients at a Remote Area Medical (RAM) mobile dental and medical clinic at Terre Haute South High School on August 02, 2025 in Terre Haute, Indiana. More than a thousand people are expected to seek free dental, medical, and vision care at the two-day event in Terre Haute, which has a poverty rate of over 25 percent. Non-profit organization RAM provides free medical care through mobile clinics in underserved, isolated, or impoverished communities around the country and world. As healthcare continues to be a contentious issue in the U.S., an estimated 27 million people — or 8.3 percent of the population — are uninsured, according to a report from the Census Bureau, with the rate considerably higher in rural and poorer parts of the country. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Skyline Smiles dentist Dr. Harleen Grewal has recently been facing massive scrutiny for apparently being discriminative against patients who were Democrats. A video of Grewal surfaced on social media in which she was seen expressing her opinions about her political inclination.

Grewal was heard saying that she had the photos of several Republican leaders and elected officials on a wall of fame, that she had in her office. She claimed that when Democrats complained about her prices, she would mockingly ask them how "Bidenomics" was testing them. Dr. Grewal then said,

"It was so much better in my office when the Dems stayed home during COVID with their masks on. I wish they still did. So I have a secret hat I use sometimes. It says, make your smile great again."

According to the official website of traumainjurydentist.com, Dr. Harleen Grewal has been described as a "seasoned professional dentist" with expertise in treating temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders. According to the site, she had also been a part of several public health initiatives.

The site further wrote about her and claimed that she was known for her "warm demeanor" and also ensured that her patients received the attention that each of them deserved.

Her recent statements prompted many netizens to bash her on X. A user claimed that her political inclination was unimportant and that she had violated her ethics through her alleged behavior towards patients who were Democrats. The user wrote on the platform,

"It does not matter who she supports, she can support whomever she likes. The issue is she violated her oath as a medical professional. While dentists do not take the Hippocratic oath like physicians, they do however take a similar professional oath..."

Meanwhile, another user tweeted,

"That's not good. All patients should receive great care regardless of their political affiliations."

A lot of other netizens too called the dentist out for the alleged statements she made in the aforementioned clip.

Everything to know about Dr. Harleen Grewal and her career

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dr. Harleen Grewal had attended University of Southern California. The profile further suggested that Dr. Grewal became a managing director for Advanced Pain Management in Santa Clarita in 2019. In 2020, she founded Skyline Smiles in Santa Clarita. The about section of the profile read,

"Dr. Harleen Grewal is a multifaceted dental specialist, renowned for her expertise in trauma dentistry and cosmetic enhancements such as veneers and smile design."

The profile suggested that Dr. Harleen Grewal is also the owner of Mind Body Infusion Med Spa, where services like chemical peeling, laser hair removal, and microneedling are offered.

According to traumainjurydentist.com, Dr. Harleen Grewal also reportedly introduced mobile COVID testing, which brought "home testing services to the community."

As far as the viral video and alleged statements by Dr. Grewal are concerned, she has not issued a statement addressing the same. As of now, the viral video has gained more than 350K views as well as over 10K likes, since the time it popped up on social media.