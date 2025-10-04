"It was during a Republican women’s event as a joke": Dr Harleen Grewal addresses viral MAGA video following backlash

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Dr. Harleen Grewal, a California-based dentist, went viral after an old joke of hers from two years ago resurfaced on the internet. The viral TikTok video was uploaded from her clinic, Skyline Smiles' account.

In it, Grewal said that she wears her "Make Your Smile Great Again" cap while seeing patients, and if they complain about it, she gives them less laughing gas.

Then the dentist joked that she dismisses the patients when they tell her the procedure hurts.

I love when people like this come out and tell everyone how terrible of a human they are. Somehow karma seems to work out. pic.twitter.com/ZZokRaGiNP — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) September 25, 2025

Dr. Harleen Grewal agreed to give a statement to ABC 7 Los Angeles, so on Thursday (October 2, 2025), she invited the reporter to her clinic.

She told the news outlet that people were trying to "cancel" her over a joke.

Grewal noted that the clip was from a meeting of the Santa Clarita Republican Party, and she was allowed to make jokes, just as Democrats are allowed to do so.

The dentist shared that after the video went viral, the California Dental Board investigated to determine if any negligence had occurred with patients, and they found nothing.

Grewal then said that she did not regret her joke, saying that Jimmy Kimmel also makes jokes.

"They asked me if I said that, and I said, 'Yes, I said in one of my roasting speeches at a women's Republican group. Just like the Democrats, they make jokes too. We make jokes as well. Why can't we just take a joke lightheartedly? But that was taken to cancel me... The dental board did an investigation, they cleared it out, and said there was nothing they could find that proved any of that," the dentist stated.

More details on Dr. Harleen Grewal

Harleen Grewal graduated from the USC Dental School and then completed a two-year specialization residency program at Lutheran Medical Center.

During her residency, she worked at Baystate Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In the viral video, the dentist joked about her clinic having Republican leaders' pictures, and patients "jumping up."

According to Yahoo News' September 26, 2025, report, Harleen Grewal shared photos from her clinic on Instagram, featuring pictures of Donald Trump, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton.

Harleen stated that she is a California GOP delegate and a member of multiple local conservative groups.

At the time of writing, Harleen Grewal's social media accounts have been deactivated. However, she is actively posting on the clinic's TikTok page.

The dentist stated in The Santa Clarita Valley Signal on September 9, 2025, that her dental clinic had not suffered from online backlash, and it had only made her more determined to serve the community.

"My practice is thriving. I continue to serve Santa Clarita families with pride and purpose. And if anything, these attacks have only made me more determined to stand tall, speak louder and fight harder," Grewal wrote.

Stay tuned for more updates on Dr. Harleen Grewal.