PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 06: Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni attend BVLGARI EDEN THE GARDEN OF WONDERS on June 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari)

Nicolas Sarkozy has received a five year prison sentence in Paris criminal court, following his acquittal for charges of criminal conspiracy, illegal campaign financing, and passive corruption.

His sentencing comes years after the former French president was convicted for using illicit funds from late Libyan leader, Col Muammar Gaddafi.

Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president, has been sentenced to five years in prison in the Libyan financing case. pic.twitter.com/qkq8GPnzpq — HINDU 🕉️🕉️🕉️🕉️🕉️🕉️ (@SanataniMunda12) September 25, 2025

Sarkozy's sentencing has put a spotlight on his family life. The 70-year-old is married to Carla Bruni - a former model - with the couple sharing a daughter named Guilia (born in 2011). Bruni is Nicolas' third wife, with the coupl tying the knot in February 2008.

Before her, Sarkozy was married to Cécilia Ciganer-Albéniz, who was also a former model. The couple was married between 1996 and 2007, and parted ways soon after he took office as the French President.

His first marriage was with Marie-Dominique Culioli in 1982. Sarkozy and Culioli welcomed two sons into the world - Pierre and Jean - before divorcing each other in 1996.

According to Britannica, Nicolas Sarkozy's controversial private life was viewed as inappropriate and distasteful but a significant portion of the French population. He was the country's president for a single term, between 2007 and 2012.

Nicolas Sarkozy insists he's innocent following the court's judgment

Watching Nicolas Sarkozy getting sentenced to five years for crimes he committed in 2007 and 2012,



It soothing to see how time tells and occurrence of retribution.



its also amazing how Col. Gaddafi kept European leaders in power a departure from the normal. — Kat's Lo Anderson (@KatsLoAnderson1) September 25, 2025

The investigation into Nicolas Sarkozy and his association with Gaddafi first opened in 2013.

It began two years after Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam - the son of the Libyan leader at the time - accused him of taking millions from his father for his campaign funding. By that time, Sarkozy had already lost his re-election.

After the court's judgment, Nicolas Sarkozy appeared shocked as she spoke to the media gathered outside, saying:

"What happened today... is of extreme gravity in regard to the rule of law, and for the trust one can have in the justice system. If they absolutely want me to sleep in jail, I will sleep in jail, but with my head held high."

The 70-year-old also claimed that he would appeal his sentencing. In addition to being sent to prison, Sarkozy also has to pay a fine of 100,000 euros.

After his term in the Office, Nicolas has been the target of multiple criminal investigations. He was first found guillty for attempting to bribe a judge in 2014, becoming the first French president with a custodial sentence. While he didn't go to prison for the same, he completed his sentence at home, wearing a tag.

Sarkozy was also accused of overspending during his 2012 election campaign and then allegedly hiring a PR firm to cover it up. He received a one-year sentence for the crime, which was later shortened to six months.