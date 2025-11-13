When was Geoff Fox diagnosed with cancer? Health struggles explored as legendary meteorologist dies

Geoff Fox (Image via Facebook/@Geoff Fox)

Popular Connecticut TV meteorologist Geoff Fox, who spent almost 30 years connecting with viewers through his captivating personality combined with humor and a love for weather forecasting, has died after a lengthy fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 75.

His wife, Helaine Fox, announced the news in an emotional Facebook post, writing that he “passed away peacefully in his sleep” and thanking followers for their ongoing prayers and support as he battled illness.

Fox’s battle with cancer began in 2016 after his initial diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He broke the devastating news publicly on his long-running blog, My Permanent Record, explaining in a post that what had started as mild indigestion led to tests revealing a mass on his pancreas.

This morning @VinniePenn and @LiveNationCT’s Jim Bozzi gave a tribute to longtime @WTNH personality Geoff Fox, who lost his battle with #PancreaticCancer: https://t.co/JtmLJvfFBH — News/Talk 960 WELI (@960weli) November 13, 2025

Doctors caught the disease early, a rarity for pancreatic cancer, and he shortly thereafter underwent the Whipple operation, an extensive and invasive procedure to excise part of the pancreas as well as surrounding organs and tissue.

After the surgery, Fox underwent months of chemotherapy and radiation. He later announced that his tests showed no visible cancer markers and that he was in remission. Even then Fox admitted to the vigor of his disease.

“Pancreatic cancer is relentless,” he wrote, adding that his prognosis was hopeful, but the odds of long-term survival were not great. He continued to remain positive and often joked about the seriousness of his condition.

Geoff Fox's most recent health struggles as he expressed deep gratitude for life

In interviews in 2016 and 2017, Fox offered deep gratitude for life itself, saying the diagnosis had caused him to recognize how “happy” he already was.

"I was never scared of death. I was never afraid of dying, and the reason is that dying doesn’t come at a scheduled time... Here I was maybe going to die, and all I could think of was how good my life has been," he recalled.

He worked as an at-home weather presenter, over that time period, using his home recording studio in Irvine, California to produce segments for a Nebraska station. His enthusiasm for meteorology, technology and storytelling remained undiminished even as he was undergoing treatment.

Fox’s cancer, unfortunately, returned later and metastasized to his liver and lungs. In September 2025, he revealed that he had made the decision to receive hospice care and that he was too sick for chemotherapy.

"If I do nothing the cancer(s) will kill me. That’s a painful way to go. With hospice I’m given the opportunity to stay just drugged enough to avoid the worst, and a guarantee I can die at home," he wrote in a recent Facebook post.

Throughout his almost decade-long struggle, Fox’s openness and endurance became a source of inspiration for his fans. He would frequently note that he was humbled by those who were praying for him and felt truly valued by their support.