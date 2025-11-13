What happened to Yasmim Ângela Feitosa de Souza after her 26th birthday? Brazilian influencer passes away at 26

Brazilian influencer, Yasmim Ângela Feitosa de Souza, passes away at 26

Brazilian influencer Yasmim Ângela Feitosa de Souza has died at the age of 26. The creator, widely followed for lifestyle and beauty posts, reportedly became sick after drinking alcohol during a birthday celebration with two friends on November 10.

Her mother told g1 that Yasmim's condition worsened after the gathering and she tragically passed away two days later at her home in Petrolina, Brazil. Authorities are reportedly probing the circumstances of her death.

Influencer Yasmim Ângela Feitosa de Souza's death sparks concern over suspected menthol poisoning

The abrupt passing of influencer de Souza has ignited worry after a suspected link to menthol poisoning surfaced. According to g1, her mother recounted that Yasmim Ângela Feitosa de Souza and her boyfriend had been out drinking on Monday night; while the boyfriend awoke feeling sick, she seemed fine the day, cheerful, energetic even joining her family on errands.

That night her condition reportedly worsened and doctors were unable to save her. The University Hospital of Univasf confirmed that on November 12 it attended to a patient who exhibited signs of menthol poisoning marking the latest, in a series of cases reported in the area, as reported by People.

Her mother told g1, the Brazillian news outlet (via People):

"They drank on Monday night, and then yesterday my daughter's boyfriend woke up feeling unwell... My daughter, however, was happy all day, playing with everyone, she went to the market with me, we did our grocery shopping, we had lunch out. And it was at night that she started feeling unwell. And then I couldn't save my daughter."

De Souza's mother said the group had consumed one and a half litres of whisky and the leftover liquid is currently being analysed. At 23, she had drawn over 23,000 Instagram followers with her lifestyle and relationship content. Her final post appeared on November 5. She will be laid to rest near her home on Thursday, November 13.

