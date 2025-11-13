Jim Avila, Esteemed ABC News Journalist and Merriman Award Winner, Dead at 69

The ABC News community is grieving the loss of veteran journalist Jim Avila, a senior correspondent who passed away at 69 after a prolonged illness. ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo confirmed the news during Thursday's broadcast, pausing to honor Avila's lasting contributions to the network. Over two decades with ABC, Avila worked out of Los Angeles covering politics, justice, legal affairs and major consumer investigations that helped shape the network’s reporting legacy.

Jim Avila remembered for his integrity, courage, and decades of impactful reporting

Jim Avila, a weathered chronicler whose name has become a byword for integrity and surgical exactitude, carved out a career mapping some of the most defining political and international narratives of his generation.

While stationed on the White House press corps, he broke the news of the thaw in diplomatic relations, a scoop that secured him the 2015 Merriman Smith Award from the White House Correspondents' Association, honoring his masterful coverage of the release of U.S. Contractor Alan Gross from Cuban confinement. Diane Macedo said (via People):

"Jim was an L.A.-based correspondent specializing in politics, justice, law and consumer investigations for nearly two decades... He also worked in the White House and broke the news that the U.S. and Cuba had reopened diplomatic relations. That story earned him the prestigious Merriman Award from the White House Correspondents Association..."

His stint at ABC News, first as a 20/20 correspondent and later as the senior investigative reporter for the network's San Diego affiliate, stood as proof of his commitment to balanced storytelling. Those who worked alongside Avila repeatedly spoke of his professionalism and the genuine empathy that guided every piece virtues he held onto even as serious health challenges confronted him meeting each obstacle with courage and poise.

The imprint he left, marked by integrity and an unrelenting devotion, continues to inspire journalists across generations.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!