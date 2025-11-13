Why was Geoff Fox fired from Fox? A look into legendary meteorologist’s career as he passes away

Legendary Connecticut meteorologist Geoff Fox passed away on November 11 (Image via Facebook/Geoff Fox)

Veteran Connecticut meteorologist Geoff Fox died on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, following his years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. His wife, Helaine, confirmed the news of the legendary weather forecaster’s death on Facebook. She penned an emotional post on Geoff Fox’s account on Wednesday:

“I'm sorry to say Geoff lost his battle last night and passed away in his sleep. All the thoughts, prayers and memories you posted kept Geoff going these past few months.”

Helaine added:

“He really was grateful for the connection he shared with all of you. As public of a life he lived, his wish was to be cremated with no fanfare. I will honor his wish. Though it will be impossible to answer everyone's posts, I promise to read each and every one of them. Thank you for loving Geoff. He really loved all of you, too.”

Geoff Fox spent three decades of his career at New Haven-based ABC affiliate WTNH (News 8) before being let go in 2011. The TV weatherperson then joined Fox affiliate WTIC-TV (Fox 61) in Hartford. However, after spending nearly 19 months at the Connecticut station, Geoff was let go.

According to the Hartford Courant, Fox Connecticut fired the legendary meteorologist over “inappropriate conduct” in November 2012. The station refrained from providing any details and added:

“As this is a personnel matter, FOX CT will offer no further comment or details surrounding Mr. Fox's dismissal.”

Geoff Fox was involved in a scandal involving the exchange of explicit messages on Facebook with a NYC-based photographer, Zoel Kennedy, who later appeared on Dr. Phil. The private exchanges involving intimate content were leaked, which the meteorologist addressed in his blog, My Permanent Record.

Geoff Fox expressed his regret in a 2012 blog over leaked private chats and his firing from Fox 61

The legendary meteorologist lost his job over allegations of inappropriate conduct, which he addressed publicly. In his November 2012 blog, Fox acknowledged the reason behind his termination and the leak of his private chats, as he wrote:

“As you know, I was fired by the Tribune Company/FoxCT for ‘inappropriate conduct.’ Some of you may have seen transcripts of what were private chats on Facebook between consenting adults on my private time. I had no idea this private conversation would be made public, but what I did was still wrong even if it had remained private.”

Geoff shared that it was a difficult time for his family and continued:

“I betrayed a trust with my wife and daughter which won’t be mended quickly. I have made promises to them I intend to keep.”

Geoff asserted that losing his job at Fox was “very difficult” and shared that he “was proud to work there.” He added:

“It was the best job I ever held. I worked my butt off in gratitude. I cannot say enough good about my colleagues and how proud I am of what we accomplished together.”

While Fox didn’t hire Geoff back, he worked at different stations in the following years.

A look at Geoff Fox’s career over the years

The veteran weatherperson, who hailed from Flushing, New York City, was an alumnus of Brooklyn Technical High School. According to CT Insider, he attended Emerson College to study communications. He earned his master's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University before launching his career as a media personality.

Geoff Fox joined WTNH in May 1984 and remained at the station for 27 years. In 2011, the station didn’t renew his contract, leading to the end of his tenure. Geoff’s removal also made national headlines due to his popularity among the viewers and led to an offer from Fox 61. However, his stint at WTIC-TV was cut short by a scandal.

In the following years, Geoff Fox briefly worked for KMIR‑TV and made a short-lived return to WTNH for a weeks-long fill-in period. He also broadcast from his home studio for News Channel Nebraska. In his profile on News Channel Nebraska’s website, Geoff Fox wrote:

“I designed and built my own TV studio in my home. Later, with a friend, I wrote the programs which produce most of the maps you see.”

He added:

“As far as we know I am the world’s only TV news anchor who works from home.”

Fox had fought cancer since 2016. While he was once reported to be in remission, he announced that he was undergoing surgery earlier this year. The meteorologist continued sharing weather news online until August. In September, Fox stated that he opted for hospice care and wrote:

“Recent PET scans show cancerous growths on my liver, lungs and pancreas. No pain nor any symptoms now. That will change over time

The problem is I’m too weak for chemo or any treatment for these new life-sized perils. So along with Helaine and Stef’s concurrence, I’ve made a difficult yet logical decision. I’ve entered home hospice care.”

Goeff Fox added:

“With hospice I’m given the opportunity to stay just drugged enough to avoid the worst. And a guarantee I can die at home. So, I’ve chosen how to die – out of pain. At the moment nothing is necessary. I feel fine.”

On Tuesday, November 11, the veteran weatherperson passed away in his sleep, while still in hospice care.