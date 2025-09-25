Fact Check: Is The View actually being replaced by The Charlie Kirk Show on ABC?

A still from The view (Image via YouTube/@The View)

Social media is buzzing with the claim that the ABC morning talk show The View might be replaced with The Charlie Kirk Show. One of the first places the claim was made is the Facebook page of Buzz Realm on January 20, 2025. As of writing, the post has been liked by over 352,000 users and has nearly 46,000 comments.

According to the text on the post, The Charlie Kirk Show hosted by Erika Kirk and Megyn Kelly. However, keen eyed viewers will have noticed that the caption to the post notes that the content is satire. A similar statement is presented on the bio of the Facebook page, which reads:

"We post SATIRE. Nothing Here is Real."

While the post has made its way to other pages and accounts, the take has not been confirmed by the network or any other relatable source.

Did ABC replace The View on its morning slot?

Priscilla Presley tells us about opening up like never before in her new book, 'Softly, As I Leave You,' about loving, leaving and losing Elvis and her emotional journey to find herself outside the walls of Graceland. pic.twitter.com/AjKOIE9Rd4 — The View (@TheView) September 24, 2025

There has been no confirmed evidence that The View is indeed being taken off air. Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Amy Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro, the show remains part of ABC’s daytime lineup as of now.

While speculation continues about the future of The View amid ABC’s recent controversies, the viral claim regarding The Charlie Kirk Show is nothing more than a rumor that sparked unnecessary panic among fans after spreading widely on Facebook. The situation highlights how quickly satirical or false posts can create confusion when shared without context.

The rumor sparked strong reactions across social media. Fans of The View voiced outrage at the idea of the show’s removal—especially following ABC’s temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live—while critics of the talk show welcomed the imagined change.

Jimmy Kimmel's being taken off air had a remarkable effect in swaying the public sentiment against ABC and its parent company, Disney. Following the controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel Live’s suspension, supporters have called for boycotts of Disney properties, including ABC, Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. Several celebrities, including Disney and Marvel stars, have publicly urged fans to cancel subscriptions to these services in solidarity with Kimmel.

Jimmy has since returned to air on Tuesday, 23 September 2025. In his opening monologue on the first night back, Jimmy stated, of ABC:

“Every night, they’ve defended my right to poke fun at our leaders and to advocate for subjects that I think are important by allowing me to use their platform. And I am very grateful for that. With that said, I was not happy when they pulled me off the air on Wednesday.”

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

