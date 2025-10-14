From Tyler the Creator to Doja Cat to Beyoncé: Celebrities pay tribute to late R&B artist D’Angelo as he dies at 51

Singer D'Angelo (born Michael Eugene Archer) performs on stage at the Aire Crown Theater, Chicago, Illinois, April 4, 2000. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

D’Angelo, the neo-soul pioneer, died on October 14, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer, and his peers in the R&B community and music community are grieving over the loss of the music legend. His family announced his death via a statement to news outlets:

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today."

They added that although his death saddened them, they were grateful for the legacy he left behind through his music.



Doja Cat, in an X tweet, described the late singer as “a true voice of soul”:

"Rest in peace, D’angelo. My thoughts, love and prayers go out to his family and friends. An authentic voice of soul and inspiration to many brilliant artists of our generation and generations to come.”

Tyler the Creator mourned the loss of the music legend in a lengthy post on Instagram. The Chromakopia hitmaker recalled being excited to buy D’Angelo’s VOODOO CDs when he was only 9. He concluded the post.

"I am so lucky to have gotten my copy of VOODOO when I did. We are so lucky to have been alive to enjoy his art. My musical DNA was helped shape by this man. Forever grateful. safe travels.”

“We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry,” Beyoncé mourns D’Angelo

The Single Ladies hitmaker paid a tribute to D’Angelo on her website, stating that the late singer had transformed rhythm and blues forever, and he wouldn’t be forgotten:

“We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry. You were the pioneer of neo-soul, and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever. We will never forget you.”

D’Angelo’s debut album was Brown Sugar. His ability to merge R&B and hip-hop masterfully caught listeners' attention. His two later albums were Voodoo and Black Messiah. He had four Grammy Awards to his name.

