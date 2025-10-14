Netflix unveils “Is It Cake? Halloween” with spooky bakes and shocking twists

Is It Cake? on Netflix (Image via Getty)

Is It Cake? Halloween is a new special edition of the popular Netflix baking competition series. The show is back with host Mikey Day and nine cake artists known for their hyper-realistic creations.

Each of the four 40-minute episodes will be available from October 8, 2025.

The main attraction of the new special is the new contestants who compete to create cakes so lifelike that the judges have to decide whether they are real objects or edible illusions, as stated by Vital Thrills.

The Alfred Street Industries-produced series is a competition format in which bakers try to fool Halloween-themed celebrity judges with their cakes.

Participants work against the clock to win a share of the prize and the title of Is It Cake? Halloween champion. According to Netflix, it is a "do-or-die competition" in which the winner is decided by creativity and accuracy.

The special edition is still the franchise of artistic baking challenges combined with playful guessing games, now set in a festive Halloween atmosphere.

Inside the Halloween special of Is It Cake?

The Is It Cake? Halloween lineup features Andrea Ortiz Fuentes, Annabel De Vetten, Brad Lamb, Breon Roundtree, Paul Bosley, Ronique Briggs, Regina Walker, Sonny Robinson, and Vanessa Barcelo.

These contestants face a panel of celebrity judges, including Chelsea Peretti, Gillian Jacobs, Harvey Guillén, Jack McBrayer, Kevin Nealon, Melissa Joan Hart, Pete Holmes, Rachel Feinstein, Ravi V. Patel, Ron Funches, Whitney Cummings, and Yvonne Orji.

Host Mikey Day returns to guide the competition through a series of themed challenges. Netflix describes the episodes as filled with “tricks and treats at every turn.”

The bakers’ goal is to create cakes that can fool the judges into asking, “Is it cake?” Each round tests the participants’ ability to craft detailed designs that resemble real objects and fit the Halloween theme.

The production team includes Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Andrew Wallace, and Cat Sullivan as executive producers.

Alfred Street Industries continues its role in bringing the show’s creative concept to life. As Netflix notes,

“These talented new bakers try to trick celebrity judges with their spooktacular, realistic cakes.”

Upcoming seasonal specials in Is It Cake?

Following Is It Cake? Halloween, Netflix will release Is It Cake? Holiday and Is It Cake? Sweethearts.

The second season of Is It Cake? Holiday features six returning and new cake artists competing for a share of the $75,000 prize and a place in the finale. Each holiday-themed episode will challenge participants to design cakes inspired by festive symbols and traditions.

Host Mikey Day will also return for Is It Cake? Sweethearts, the first Valentine’s Day special of the series. Netflix revealed that “Cupid’s arrow has struck the Is It Cake? kitchen,” as three teams of baking couples compete in themed challenges.

The format includes games designed for both the contestants and the audience. According to the announcement,

“For the first time in Is It Cake? history, there are games just for the viewer.”

Both specials continue the show’s focus on craftsmanship and the art of deception through cake design. Each event maintains the competitive spirit that has made the original series popular with audiences.

Through seasonal editions, Netflix expands the Is It Cake? universe into themed versions celebrating major holidays, blending entertainment with culinary creativity.

