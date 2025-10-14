Local baker from Ballwin showcases realistic creations on Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake?’ Halloween special

Is It Cake? host Mikey Day (Image via Getty)

Netflix’s Is It Cake? has returned with a special Halloween season that puts talented bakers to the test.

Among them is Brad Lamb, a baker and cake decorator from Celebrating Life Cake Boutique in Ballwin, Missouri.

The new season premiered on October 8 and continues the show’s unique format, where participants create cakes that look exactly like real-world items and challenge judges to guess which is real and which is cake.

Lamb’s participation brings national attention to the St. Louis area bakery, known for its custom creations.

Speaking about his experience with Fox 2 Now, Lamb said, “They can expect to be really impressed.”

He described the level of talent among contestants, noting that the cakes looked so realistic it was difficult to tell them apart from actual objects.

The series was inspired by a viral meme that spread online in 2020, where people reacted to videos and tried to identify if an object was cake. Now, the idea has evolved into a full-fledged competition show that celebrates creativity and craftsmanship in baking.

For more information about Celebrating Life Cake Boutique and their work, viewers can visit celebratinglifecakes.com.

Competing with realistic creations on Is It Cake?

Brad Lamb joined other skilled bakers in Netflix’s Is It Cake? Halloween season, where each episode features contestants designing hyper-realistic cakes to fool the judges.

The goal is to create edible versions of everyday objects, such as handbags, toys, sewing machines, or even food items like tacos and red cups, that look indistinguishable from the real thing.

Lamb described the challenge as both exciting and demanding, emphasizing the precision required to make cakes appear completely authentic.

“I was on the stage with most of the cakes, you couldn’t tell what was real, what was cake,” he said.

The environment encouraged creativity while testing each baker’s attention to detail and technical skill.

The Halloween edition of the show adds a seasonal twist, with themes inspired by costumes, spooky decorations, and festive objects.

Contestants not only compete for recognition but also for the satisfaction of creating illusions that surprise both the judges and the audience.

The show, hosted by a rotating lineup of celebrity judges, continues to highlight how baking can merge with artistry. As Lamb explained, “We were all just very talented artists,” acknowledging the collective effort and dedication of everyone involved in the competition.

From meme to mainstream: The journey of ‘Is It Cake?’

Is It Cake? started as an internet joke that became very popular in 2020, when videos of cakes made to look like regular objects were shared by social media users.

The viewers were amazed by the surprising reveals, cutting through what looked like a real object and finding cake inside.

Netflix turned the viral trend into a competition format, thus giving bakers like Brad Lamb an opportunity to show their skills to the world.

In each episode, the sculpting, coloring, and texturing skills of the contestants are tested as they have to replicate the given objects in cake form.

The illusion is crucial; the cakes have to be impeccable from every angle.

Lamb, talking about his involvement, said, “The show was an opportunity to see how creative people can be.”

He also mentioned that the experience of working with bakers from different backgrounds was valuable and inspiring.

After debuting, Is It Cake? has been talked about for mixing fun and skill, thus transforming a mere internet idea into a pro showdown.

For Lamb and his crew at Celebrating Life Cake Boutique, it has been a platform to present their work at the local bakery to a much broader audience.

