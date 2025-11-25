Mikey Day from Is it Cake? Holiday Season 2 (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2 brings back the celebrity judging panel for the upcoming three-episode installment.

The streaming giant dropped clips giving a sneak peek at the holiday season, where contestants come back to trick famous judges with lifelike Christmas desserts, baking against the clock.

This time around keeps the same setup as the first season, but focuses more on surprise guests while ramping up the tasks. Instead of just rehashing old ideas, it mixes things up with bigger risks and fresh faces joining in now and then.

The trailer shows the latest season is back with SNL's Mikey Day hosting, and celebrity guests popping in as judges one after another.

The footage highlights Christmas-themed tasks, extended reactions from the judging table, and several holiday-specific twists unique to this season of Is It Cake?.

The trailer also features a preview of decorated seasonal cakes presented in a blind-choice format for the panel.







Celebrity guests return for Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2

Is It Cake? Holiday returns with an expanded judging lineup, with appearances confirmed from Kristen Bell, Lacey Chabert, Michael Urie, Dustin Milligan, Kel Mitchell, Lamorne Morris, Wendi McLendon-Covey, King Bach, and Pierson Fode.

The guests rotate across episodes, aligning with the structure established in the original run of Is It Cake?. The show’s trailer reveals multiple celebrities inspecting cakes onstage, reacting to the reveal, and participating in the selection process.

The judging participants include actors, comedians, and entertainment personalities tied to holiday projects, television comedy, and feature film work.

Netflix confirmed that this installment of Is It Cake? Holiday will feature new elements built into the challenges. One clip in the trailer features a rotating podium displaying cakes in motion, signaling a change from previous formats.

According to the trailer, one challenge requires the bakers to create spinning cakes, showcasing designs that can withstand movement, forcing contestants to present flawless decoration from every direction.

The season will once again include returning competitors from past editions of Is It Cake?. The trailer references previous seasons indirectly by introducing contestants as former alums attempting new variations of the format.

The task structure remains anchored to deception-based competition, requiring bakers to disguise cakes as non-food objects under the holiday theme.

The premiere date for Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2 has been set for November 25. Netflix confirmed the release alongside the video rollout, with the trailer listing the premiere window as exclusive to the platform.

The series will be available globally on the service through a three-episode format similar to the first holiday special.

The original Is It Cake? series debuted in March 2022 and has since expanded into multiple themed variations, each following a similar competition model.

Its reception across social platforms has contributed to the franchise’s continued presence in seasonal programming on Netflix.

With Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2, the show continues to develop its celebratory spinoff structure, aligning with the service’s annual holiday content slate.

The trailer showcases longer presentation sequences, baking shots, and the unveiling of cakes during judging. Its structure indicates extended commentary from celebrity guests and expanded focus on reactions.

The production returns with the same visual design that has defined the original run of Is It Cake?, employing the signature reveal approach in which presenters attempt to physically identify the real object among realistic cake replicas.

Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2 remains positioned as an extension of recognizable elements from the original series. The returning celebrity panel serves as the centerpiece of the new installment, offering a strategic continuity link following prior seasons.

Netflix continues to structure Is It Cake? programming around competitive novelty, comedic hosting, and seasonal content releases.

Is It Cake? remains part of Netflix’s unscripted lineup and is included in the platform’s collection of food competition formats. Its holiday installments support annual programming blocks built around themed releases.

Production company Alfred Street Industries returns as the producing entity, establishing consistency across new and prior seasons.

Stay tuned for more updates.