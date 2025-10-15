Dancing with the Stars alum Robert Irwin breaks down in tears during a dance routine dedicated to his parents

Dancing With the Star (Image via ABC)

In Tuesday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, Robert Irwin had an emotional moment as he broke down in tears. As the theme of the episode was “Dedication Night,” the wildlife conservationist and his dancing partner, Witney Carson, gained huge applause as they performed on an emotional contemporary routine on Phil Collins’ track, “You’ll Be In My Heart” from the 1990 Disney film, “Tarzan.”

The twenty-one-year-old wildlife conservationist dedicated the performance to his mother, Terri Irwin, as he honoured her indomitable strength that she has displayed to their family since the tragic death of his husband, Steve Irwin, back in 2006.

The beloved conservationist Steve Irwin, who was also known as the Crocodile Hunter, passed after a stingray barb fatally struck him. Steve Irwin was just 44 years old.

Dancing With the Stars: Robert Irwin performed an emotional dance routine

As Robert Irwin’s performance made everyone emotional, Terri soon appeared at the end of the dance while holding hands with her son.

As the mother-son duo gave each other a huge hug, Robert broke down in tears.

Terri soon wiped away tears while the judges praised the performance. The dance performance scored a 35 out of 40. Robert Irwin talked about the dance routine in a video posted ahead of the dance, as he said,

“This is a moment with my mother that I will cherish forever,” “And I know my dad would be so proud.”

Terri had earlier opened up about her husband’s tragic death in the video that played ahead of the performance. She admitted that when she was informed about Steve’s accident, it completely broadsided her because Steve was only 44 years old.

She further recalled how it was kind of unreal for Bindi. Terri stated that although Bindi was strong at the time, it was difficult for her as she loved him so much, and it was like losing a piece of your heart. Terri stated,

“Bindi was so strong at the time, but when you love someone that much, it’s like totally losing a piece of your heart,” “You’re really not going to get over it.”

Judge Derek Hough applauded Robert Irwin’s performance

Judge Derek Hough had an emotional moment as he was seen getting all choked up while expressing the love he had for Robert’s family. Dancing pro and now judge, Derek Hough, was partnered with Robert’s older sister, 27-year-old Bindi Irwin, during season 21.

The judge applauded Robert for such a moving performance as he said,

“Man, I’m so proud of you,” Hough said. “I really am. You’ve become such an amazing man, and the world needs the Irwin family.”

Bindi was also present in the ballroom on Monday to support her brother, after her big win in the Season 21 mirrorball trophy in 2015. During the “ Dedication Night” of her season, viewers also saw a moving performance as Bindi dedicated her performance to the late zookeeper.

Watch the dance performances unfold on Dancing With the Stars, airing exclusively on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.