Who is "Is It Cake? Halloween" host Mikey Day? Details explored

Mikey Day, the host of Netflix’s Is It Cake? Halloween has become a central figure in the streaming platform’s lineup of unscripted entertainment. Day, who is best known as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, has transitioned to hosting a program named Is It Cake? since the March 2022 premiere of the show.

The Halloween special titled Is It Cake? Halloween was aired on October 8, 2025. It featured the typical deadpan humor of Day, as well as his ability to create an atmosphere of play and competition between contestants and celebrity judges.

Mikey Day's role in Is It Cake? Halloween







Is It Cake? Halloween continues its unique format, tasking bakers with creating hyper-realistic cakes that are indistinguishable from everyday Halloween-themed objects.

Mikey Day returned as host, guiding nine talented bakers as they vie to trick a rotating panel of celebrity judges, including Kevin Nealon, Melissa Joan Hart, Pete Holmes, and Whitney Cummings, for the title of "Is It Cake?" Halloween champion.​

Day’s role as host of Is It Cake? Halloween leverages his comedic background and ability to connect with both the audience and contestants. In a recent interview, Day described his surprise at the show’s wide-ranging appeal:



“I had no idea how much it would resonate with kids in particular. … It’s almost like a magic trick in action. I’ve had many people tell me, ‘You’re fine, but my kids will lose it when they learn I met you.’”



Day’s approach brings camaraderie to the competition, making Is It Cake? Halloween is as much about entertainment as about the spectacle of edible illusions.​

Interviews and behind-the-scenes footage reveal that Day regularly consults with bakers on the best way to cut into the cakes without damaging the intricate designs, a nod to his respect for the craft and recognition of his own culinary limitations. Day said,



“Before I present it to the judges, the baker usually guides me on the best way to cut it, like, ‘There’s a lot of modeling chocolate here, so approach it at this angle.’ … The crew behind the cameras will start shouting warnings [if I’m about to make a mistake].”



Mikey Day: Background, career and rise to fame

Mikey Day was born in Orange County, California, in 1980 and began his career in sketch comedy and improv with the Groundlings. He gained greater recognition when he was asked to join the writing staff of SNL in 2013.

Before SNL, Day authored and acted on The Jay Leno Show and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and created numerous parody bits. He also performed in such shows as Kath and Kim and scripted for the Nickelodeon sketch series Incredible Crew.

Day appeared on SNL in 2016 and is currently one of the most recognizable cast members of the program, having a reputation for being a versatile performer and capable of creating memorable characters in the performance.

As of 2025, his estimated net worth is approximately $3 million, primarily derived from his long-running SNL role, writing credits and Netflix hosting work.

Day told Netflix that when they asked him to host Is It Cake?, he was fascinated by the viral meme that led to the creation of the show, which consisted of videos of extremely realistic cakes that resembled sneakers, burgers or pets.

He viewed the show as a mixture of comedy, visual effects, and game-show action. Although he was not a baker himself, he couldn't help but be drawn to the creativity of the participants.

Day has remarked that the absurdity of the show is what makes it fun, and as a whole, everyone takes the absurdity seriously. The bakers are the ones who make the actual stars of the show: the cakes themselves.

More details on Is It Cake? Halloween

Is It Cake? Halloween spotlights contestants from diverse backgrounds, including bakers from both international and domestic circuits. The four-episode special runs about 40 minutes per episode, maintaining the original’s pace but adding a seasonal twist to the competition.

The show’s viral popularity is reinforced by its repeated presence in Netflix’s Top 10 list, which Day attributed to the universal appeal of the guessing game and the satisfaction viewers feel when they guess correctly.​

The concept of Is It Cake? Halloween is an offshoot of a viral internet meme where bakers deceive viewers with cakes made to look like non-cake items. Netflix has expanded the franchise with seasonal editions, with the Halloween special standing out for its focus on spooky themes, including edible props like pumpkins, haunted costumes and more.

Day remarked about the appeal of the Halloween format,



“Halloween is enjoyable because of the themed elements. … It’s a holiday that works perfectly for this show, allowing for creations like guts and hearts. Many bakers mention making body parts—it seems like a rite of passage to create a heart or brain.”



As the show’s host, Day bridges the gap between the kitchen and the living room, inviting viewers at home to join in on this unique, seasonal baking competition.

