Dancing with the Stars' Dylan Efron performs with baby sister to honor their brother Zac

Dylan Efron from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dylan Efron's Dedication Night performance showcased his love for his siblings, as he honored brother Zac and sister Olivia.

In episode five of Dancing with the Stars, which was released on October 14, 2025, Dylan Efron pay tribute to his elder brother, Zac, as he took the stage alongside their baby sister, Olivia Efron.

Daniella Karagach, who is his pro dance partner, also joined him during the set and together they delivered a contemporary routine.

Dylan danced to Zac and Zendaya’s Rewrite the Stars from The Greatest Showman, and became emotional remembering everything Zac had done for him.

He noted that Zac had “always taken care” of him and that, now, he wanted to be the “best role model” for Olivia.

Kym Johnson Herjavec appeared as the episode's special guest judge, who together with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, marked the contestants out of 40 points.

Dylan, for his performance, secured 36 points out of the total.

Dancing with the Stars experts praise Olivia Efron for her contribution in Dylan's act

Looking into his relationship with 5-year-old Olivia, Dylan explained that he had never envisioned himself to develop such a strong bond with her.

His doubt stemmed from their age gap as she was five and he, 33.

However, it never had an impact on the way he saw his sister. To him, Olivia was “everything,” as he confessed that he was “inseparable from her.”



“I want to show her to live her life with confidence,” Dylan added.



Olivia also shared her take on their bond.

While speaking to the Dancing with the Stars cameras, she admitted that she enjoyed spending her time with Dylan because he was her “best friend” who made her feel “free.”

The Dancing with the Stars contestant, Dylan, then explained that he also wanted to pay tribute to his 37-year-old brother, Zac, through his performance.

Consequently, he decided to dance to Rewrite the Stars, a song from The Greatest Showman, originally sung by Zac and Zendaya.

Once Dylan and Olivia took to the stage, they danced gracefully, as he started by twirling her toward the steps into the main floor of the ballroom.

He then carried her down by lifting her, following which his pro dance partner, Daniella, joined him on stage.

In the meantime, Olivia rushed to the side stage, awaiting her turn to re-enter the dance floor.

As the routine neared its end, she ran back on stage and embraced Dylan.

Their performance garnered a massive round of applause from the judges as well as the audience.

While commenting on the act, Dancing with the Stars expert Bruno declared:



“The next greatest showman! And little Olivia, prima ballerina! I’m telling you, very well pointed, but listen - fantastic number.”



Bruno was particularly impressed to see how effortlessly Dylan lifted Olivia, noting that his performances kept getting “better and better.”

Carrie expressed a similar sentiment as she “felt that story to the bottom of my soul.”



“Olivia, you are incredible, the message of this performance is incredible, the hope and love you feel for her is infused in every step of this dance,” she added.



Derek Hough, on the other hand, was in awe of the improvement Dylan had shown them since his participation in the series.

Since he was not from a dance background, his growth impressed Derek more..

Dedication Night ended on a high, as no one was sent home.

Thus, with week five out of the way, all remaining contestants advanced to the next stage of the competition, where they will take on Wicked Night.

Stay tuned for more updates.