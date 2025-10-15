Bobby's Triple Threat star Flay sparks engagement rumors with Brooke Williamson

Brooke Williamson and Bobby Flay attend The FanDuel Party (Image via Getty)

Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson sparked major engagement rumours after a big rock was spotted on Brooke’s ring finger. However, despite the ongoing speculations, the pair is not engaged. A source has confirmed that while the ring was a gift from Bobby Flay, it is not an engagement ring.

Became close after working together and are reportedly very happy. The source told People that the pair is happy and fully committed to one another.

The engagement rumour started after Bobby Flay recently posted a photo of the Sunkissed Cooking cookbook author’s hand on one of his Instagram Stories. Followers could not help but notice Williamson’s hand in her jean pocket and the big diamond ring.

Brooke Williamson was earlier spotted wearing a similar ring, including her Watch What Happens Live appearance in September.

Looking into Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson’s relationship timeline

Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson started as friends after working on the Food Network show Bobby’s Triple Threat. The show premiered back in September 2022.

When the culinary show premiered, Brooke was still married to her ex-husband Nick Roberts, with whom she shares son Hudson. The pair’s divorce was later finalised in 2024.

Flay and Williamson's friendship shifted when the celebrity chefs announced their relationship back in March 2025.

The pair have been making several public appearances since then. The pair were spotted together at the U.S.Open, the two also celebrated Brooke's 47th birthday together and were later seen competing on the same day on Family Feud.

Later this month, the two will be seen sharing the same stage at New York City Wine & Food Festival's Grand Tasting: After Dark.

A close source has shared some insight on the relationship to People Magazine, saying,

“They have been friends for a while and recently decided to jump in. Her divorce last year probably gave them some additional shared experiences and over the last few weeks, love bloomed."

Bobby Flay gets candid about his relationship with Brooke Williamson

The Bobby’s Triple Threat star has been gushing about Brooke, as he said they have been friends for a long while.

Flay further admitted that he just loves working with Brooke, while pointing to the fact that they both work in the restaurant business. Flay said,

“We have a lot in common. We're very lucky. We're both chefs. We both have kids. We're both parents.” So it's always been fun to kind of have her around because we've been friends, but now going forward, it's a little bit different. So we'll see what that brings.”

“And one of the things I really like about being in a relationship with Brooke is that she's great to bounce things off of. Like we ask each other's opinion about things that we're doing food wise or restaurant wise or business wise, all the time. So it's really nice to have kind of a best friend that you're dating that can also be helpful answering the questions that you have.”

Stay tuned for more updates.