When will Bobby's Triple Threat season 4 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Bobby Flay

Bobby's Triple Threat will return on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. EST on Food Network and the next day on HBO.

Bobby Flay's handpicked titans include Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio, and the debutant chef Ayesha Nurdjaja, who has replaced Tiffany Derry this season. In the official press release, Bobby Flay says:

"This season of Triple Threat is a special one, I’m excited to introduce new titan Ayesha Nurdjaja, who I handpicked from the many candidates across the country. She is a Brooklyn-born chef with global flavors in her pocket."

Ayesha Nurdjaja is a New York-based multitalented chef and restaurateur who runs two successful restaurants in New York, Shuka and Shukette. She also has a James Beard Award nomination in her career and now joins as a titan to compete in a three-head-to-head cooking rounds on Bobby's Triple Threat.

Bobby Flay dropped a post on Instagram about the new season of Bobby's Triple Threat

Bobby Flay posted a teaser-style clip on his social media on August 19, 2025, about the upcoming season of Bobby's Triple Threat, pumping up the excitement of the viewers. He reminded the followers that a new season is around the corner.

Set those reminders… the countdown is on. #Bobby'sTripleThreat Season 4 premieres in 2 weeks! 👉September 2nd at 8pm on @foodnetwork

A short hype video reveals Flay's speakeasy-inspired kitchen set, the intimate space where the culinary battle takes place. The visuals depict the unique vibe of the show, designed to feel more like an underground high-stakes cooking club than a typical Food Network set.

The 10-episode series would feature a guest chef in each episode, challenging the titans in three rounds of cooking with a secret ingredient. Their dishes are judged blindly, and if the chef manages to beat the titans' trio in cooking, they get a chance to win $25,000.

The list of guest chefs includes Bryan Voltaggio (brother of Michael Voltaggio), Manmeet Chauhan, Nini Nguyen, Dale Talde, Jet Tila, Karen Akunowicz, Avishar Barua, Adrianne Calvo, Martel Stone, and Michelle Wallace. Food Network, in an effort to hype them up, described them as 'culinary murderers'.

Another major development apart from Tiffany Derry getting replaced by Ayesha Nurdjaja is that Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson are taking part in this season as an official couple. The celebrity Chefs made their relationship public in March following the 2024 divorce of Williamson and Bobby's separation from Christina Pérez.

The couple worked together on Food Network's BBQ Brawl and Beat Bobby Flay, where they became friends and the relationship grew from professional to personal. On his relationship with Brooke, Bobby Flay says,

"Well, first of all, I've been friends with Brooke forever, I mean, she and I have been friends for a long time and so we shot this show before we started actually officially dating. So it has always kind of been the same for me. It's always been fun to kind of have her around because we've been friends, but now going forward, it's a little bit different. I love working with Brooke, we have a lot in common. We're very lucky. We're both chefs. We both have kids. We're both parents."

Bobby Flay is a renowned celebrity chef, restaurateur, and television presenter widely known for shows like Beat Bobby Flay, Iron Chef America, BBQ Brawl, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, and many more. He runs several restaurants and franchises, namely Bobby's Burger Palace, Amalfi, and Bobby's Burgers.

He has won four daytime Emmy awards, three James Beard Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, among other accolades. Apart from Bobby's Triple Threat, he confirmed that the holiday version of his show, Beat Bobby Flay, is also going to return this year.